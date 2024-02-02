Northern Ireland Assembly: Leaders of the Presbyterian, Church of Ireland, Methodist, Catholic Churches commend political parties on expected restoration of Stormont
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leaders of the Presbyterian, Church of Ireland, Methodist, Catholic Churches and Irish Council of Churches noted that they had "consistently called for the UK Government to take all necessary steps" to facilitate the restoration of Stormont over the past two years and they would now prayerfully support the political parties in restoring devolved government.
“As Church leaders we have consistently called for the UK Government to take all necessary steps to facilitate the restoration of good governance in Northern Ireland and the return of fully functioning and resourced devolved institutions, north-south and east-west bodies," the clerics said.
“As the final steps are taken that should lead to the welcome restoration of devolved government, it is important to recognise that government is never simply an end in itself, but rather a means to an end.
"A re-established Executive and Assembly are first and important steps towards re-establishing hope and a vision for the future. But for that to be achieved it will mean a commitment to focus on the common good.
"It will mean prioritising the needs of the most vulnerable and marginalised of our fellow citizens. And it will mean at times taking the long overdue hard decisions necessary to transform our public services, many of which are close to breaking point.”
The statement was issued in the names of Rev John McDowell, Church of Ireland Primate of all Ireland; Rev Eamon Martin, Roman Catholic Primate of all Ireland; Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland; Rev David Turtle, President of the Methodist Church in Ireland and Rev Andrew Forster, President of the Irish Council of Churches.
The leaders noted that in November they met separately with each of the main parties.
"Each party expressed a desire and willingness to step up to the mark and play their part in restored institutions, if only the challenge of restoring devolution could be overcome. We are now approaching that moment.”
The clerics concluded in saying that, as the parties seek to move forward together, "acting for the common good and governing for all, they do so with the support and prayers of many in our society, ourselves included".