Northern Ireland council apologises for failing to play national anthem at Queen’s Jubilee events

At this week’s meeting of the council’s Corporate Services Committee, DUP Alderman Stephen McIlveen asked the council’s Chief Executive Stephen Reid to clarify the council’s position on its jubilee celebrations.

The Alderman told the chamber he heard “quite a few complaints” about the national anthem not having been played at a Newtownards jubilee beacon event funded and run by the local authority.

Alderman McIlveen said: “It was a bit strange given that obviously this was a celebration of the Queen, and the national anthem wasn’t actually played at the event. I was wondering whether there was a particular reason why that was the case.”

The Earl of Wessex in Bangor city centre during their one day visit to mark the Jubilee.

The Chief Executive said: “To clarify, we did get some of that feedback. Yes, it wasn’t part of the programme. We were following the Pageant Masters outline of the programme that was provided to all of the locations that had the beacons.

“Their suggestion was that the event ended after the lighting of the beacons, with the singing of the Commonwealth anthem. The choirs sang that at the finish.”

Alderman McIlveen: “I appreciate that was the guidance that was given, but as the Chief Executive would know, there was quite a bit of disappointment from the crowd there that evening.”

The Chief Executive said: “We apologise for any disappointment.”

The apology came during a discussion of a motion that the council had passed, involving an enquiry to Stormont about why no jubilee funding was coming from the Executive to help communities celebrate. The letter also asked the Executive to release funds to councils for the jubilee.

A reply from Conor Murphy at the Department of Finance to the council stated: “The Executive did not receive any funding in relation to the jubilee. It is my understanding that the Department for Culture, Media and Sport have been nominated to coordinate celebrations and have been funded for this purpose.”

Independent Unionist Alderman Wesley Irvine told the committee: “I just want to note my disappointment that central government, particularly the Executive in Northern Ireland, didn’t contribute much in terms of the jubilee.

“It was local government that led the way, and there were certainly excellent events here, the lighting up events, the Sea Bangor events, and the royal visit to Bangor was absolutely fantastic. There were tremendous crowds, I think there were 50,000 people who came out for that event in Bangor over those two days.”

Alderman McIlveen added: “I know the Department for Education provided funding to schools and I know in my own children’s school they had a fantastic jubilee picnic. There were materials provided, there was a school competition, and books that were provided and distributed.