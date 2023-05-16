News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland council elections: 'Government will be watching DUP vote share' says former First Minister Peter Robinson

The UK Government will be watching the DUP's vote share in the local election, former First Minister and party leader Peter Robinson has said.

By Claudia Savage, PA
Published 16th May 2023, 17:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 09:55 BST

The Northern Ireland local elections will take place on Thursday, with polls predicting that Sinn Fein will overtake the DUP and become the largest party in local government for the first time.

Writing in a post on social media, Mr Robinson said that the Government will be watching the DUP's vote share in the election and encouraged unionists to provide current party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson with a strong mandate.

The Stormont Executive has not been operational since the last Assembly election due to the DUP's boycott in protest against post-Brexit trading arrangements.

"Everyone knows that it is the vote of the DUP that the government will be watching," Mr Robinson said.

"Staying strong and supporting the DUP will provide Jeffrey with a powerful case for the necessary steps to be taken to correct recent wrongs.

"While there are other unionist parties and candidates, voting for them first will dilute unionist negotiating strength when it is most needed."

On Friday, Sir Jeffrey told the PA News Agency that the reason Sinn Fein won the last assembly election is "because of unionist splits and divisions".

Pacemaker Press 21/11/2015: First Minister Peter Robinson bids farewell during the DUP annual conference at the La Mon Hotel, as he steps down from powerPacemaker Press 21/11/2015: First Minister Peter Robinson bids farewell during the DUP annual conference at the La Mon Hotel, as he steps down from power
Pacemaker Press 21/11/2015: First Minister Peter Robinson bids farewell during the DUP annual conference at the La Mon Hotel, as he steps down from power

Mr Robinson said that transfers in the local election should only be given to other unionist candidates.

"Of course, unionists should transfer their votes but only to those who identify as unionists to exclude as many non-unionists as possible. I will not be giving any preference votes to those who want to destroy the union or those who prop them up," he said.

Mr Robinson also stated while it is a local election, the strength of the DUP would inform the Government on whether unionism could be "circumvented".

"For unionists that has to be about ensuring that the union is strengthened, and that devolution is restored on an acceptable basis. It is about finishing the job already undertaken. There should be no doubt that those who have the next big decision to take - HMG - are looking to see if unionism is damaged or if it can be circumvented."

The local elections will see 462 seats contested in 11 councils in Northern Ireland.

