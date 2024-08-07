Northern Ireland deserves better than violence says Secretary of State Hilary Benn

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn says the people of Northern Ireland “deserve better”, and urged those involved in the recent disorder in Belfast “to stop this senseless violence and intimidation”.

​The latest rioting began late on Monday in the same area where two businesses were attacked on Saturday following an anti-immigration protest.

Police came under sustained attack in south Belfast and the victim of a suspected hate crime remains in a serious condition in hospital.

PArt of the clean-up operation under way in the Donegall Road area. Secretary of State Hilary Benn has said that Northern Ireland deserves better than violencePicture By: Pacemaker Press.

Another young boy was assaulted by up to 10 youths in the west of the city last night.

During a press conference at PSNI headquarters yesterday, Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said she “has no doubt there is a paramilitary element” to Monday night’s disorder.

Meanwhile, a UK expert in Islamist and right-wing radicalisation says politicians “must engage” on immigration concerns.

Ian Acheson, from Enniskillen, said that when politicians “don’t want to” or “can’t talk about immigration”, then the “issue has a habit of talking for itself.”

The assembly meets tomorrow to discuss a motion condemning “criminal damage and targeting of businesses in recent days”, while the executive will also meet.