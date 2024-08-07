Northern Ireland immigration riots: PSNI 'significantly mobilises' officers to work longer shifts and rest days
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There has been major disorder, particularly in Belfast, in the wake of anti-immigration protests last Saturday.
Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said tonight: “As a result of the ongoing street violence and disorder we have seen across Belfast since the weekend the Police Service of Northern Ireland has taken a decision to significantly mobilise the service. Unfortunately this will mean officers and staff working longer shifts and rest days.
“Increasing our resources and footprint across Northern Ireland in the coming days will enable us to manage planned events and deal with any sporadic incidents, including disorder.
“We have also submitted a request to National Police Co-ordination Centre for additional officers from across the United Kingdom to support the policing operation.
“The Mutual Aid officers will provide vital resilience and support and will be given all of the necessary equipment and familiarisation training.
“Any officers who may come to Northern Ireland would specifically assist with the ongoing public disorder and protests and not every day policing.
“We will continue to keep this under review.”
Meanwhile, police said that three men, aged 26, 28 and 41 years, who were arrested in connection with damage to homes and cars in the Rathlin Street area on Tuesday 6 August, have been charged to appear at court.
The PSNI said they have been charged with offences including criminal damage, riotous behaviour, incitement to hatred and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
All are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 8 August.
Three teenage boys, arrested on Tuesday evening 6 August) in the Shankill area of Belfast have also been charged to appear at court, police said.
Two boys aged 16 and one aged 14, have all been charged with riotous behaviour and are due to appear at Belfast Youth Court on Monday 2 September.