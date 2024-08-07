Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The PSNI says it is 'significantly mobilising' staff to work longer shifts and rest days due to ongoing street violence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been major disorder, particularly in Belfast, in the wake of anti-immigration protests last Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said tonight: “As a result of the ongoing street violence and disorder we have seen across Belfast since the weekend the Police Service of Northern Ireland has taken a decision to significantly mobilise the service. Unfortunately this will mean officers and staff working longer shifts and rest days.

“Increasing our resources and footprint across Northern Ireland in the coming days will enable us to manage planned events and deal with any sporadic incidents, including disorder.

The PSNI says it is 'significantly mobilising' staff to work longer shifts and rest days due to ongoing street violence.Riot police separate rival protesters during an anti-Islamic protest at the same location. Picture date: Saturday August 3, 2024.

“We have also submitted a request to National Police Co-ordination Centre for additional officers from across the United Kingdom to support the policing operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Mutual Aid officers will provide vital resilience and support and will be given all of the necessary equipment and familiarisation training.

“Any officers who may come to Northern Ireland would specifically assist with the ongoing public disorder and protests and not every day policing.

“We will continue to keep this under review.”

Meanwhile, police said that three men, aged 26, 28 and 41 years, who were arrested in connection with damage to homes and cars in the Rathlin Street area on Tuesday 6 August, have been charged to appear at court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI said they have been charged with offences including criminal damage, riotous behaviour, incitement to hatred and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

All are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 8 August.

Three teenage boys, arrested on Tuesday evening 6 August) in the Shankill area of Belfast have also been charged to appear at court, police said.