Northern Ireland Protocol: Doug Beattie to lead Ulster Unionist Party delegation to Brussels to engage with European Union

Mr Beattie said: “When I became Leader of the Ulster Unionist Party I was clear that unionism needs to engage more, not less.

“We need to make our case heard everywhere and make sure that we are understood. I believe strongly that this is vital when it comes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“That is why this week I will lead a delegation of Ulster Unionists to Brussels to engage directly with opinion formers and influencers at the heart of the European Union.

UUP leader Doug Beattie

“Unionism has a story to tell and we can win the argument on the Protocol, but that will require being prepared to make our case heard wherever it needs to be.

“We may have left the European Union, but it is important that we build relationships there so that unionism is understood and the problems the Protocol is causing Northern Ireland are fully grasped.

“The NI Protocol is a political problem that requires a political solution and more engagement is the only way to succeed.

“We will be making our opposition to the Protocol clear and showing that we have solutions. We will also be underlining the importance of making progress on the issue of trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the challenges it poses to the Belfast Agreement.