The NI Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill announced last month provides immunity from prosecution on the condition of full cooperation with the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery. MPs will ask victims and survivors groups represented by WAVE Trauma Centre, the new Victims and Survivors Commissioner Ian Jeffers and the South East Fermanagh Foundation what they think of the proposals. Questions will also be raised over whether the Bill complies with the European Convention on Human Rights. Ahead of the Bill’s Second Reading vote in the Commons, the Human Rights Commission complained that they had had little warning on the plans, adding that the proposals were “almost certainly fatally flawed”.