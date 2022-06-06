Northern Ireland Troubles: Victims to give MPs feedback on government legacy plans

Representatives of Troubles victims and survivors and the NI Human Rights Commissioner will give their views on the Government’s latest legacy proposals at the NI Affairs Committee tomorrow.

By Philip Bradfield
Monday, 6th June 2022, 7:53 pm
The NI Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill announced last month provides immunity from prosecution on the condition of full cooperation with the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery. MPs will ask victims and survivors groups represented by WAVE Trauma Centre, the new Victims and Survivors Commissioner Ian Jeffers and the South East Fermanagh Foundation what they think of the proposals. Questions will also be raised over whether the Bill complies with the European Convention on Human Rights. Ahead of the Bill’s Second Reading vote in the Commons, the Human Rights Commission complained that they had had little warning on the plans, adding that the proposals were “almost certainly fatally flawed”.

Giving evidence will be Alyson Kilpatrick and Dr Hannah Russell of the Commission, Sandra Peake, CEO of WAVE Trauma Centre and Peter Murtagh, Advocacy Support Manager, South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF).

Kenny Donaldson of SEFF said: “The emphasis of this bill must be upon delivering accountability; perpetrators do not feel sufficient heat through this Bill’s design and this must urgently be redressed.”

Kenny Donaldson, Director of Services for South East Fermanagh Foundation, has concerns about the latest government legacy plans.

Watch live on www.parliamentlive.tv from 9:30am tomorrow, Tuesday 7 June.