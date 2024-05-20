Northern Ireland's justice system will slow down due to budget allocation: Naomi Long

Alliance leader Naomi Long. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

The justice minister has suggested that Northern Ireland’s criminal justice system is set to slow down due to the budget allocation her department received.

​Naomi Long made the warning about the system, which is already criticised in terms of the length of time it takes for cases to complete, during question time in the assembly.

Last August, Department of Justice figures indicated a 206-day average in 2022-23 terms of the time for a case to be dealt with at all courts. For the Crown Court this average time increased to 561 days, while there was a backlog across the system from the coronavirus pandemic.

Departments were handed their budget allocations last month as Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald said none would receive the level of funding it had bid for due to demand outstripping what was available to allocate.

Mrs Long told MLAs on Monday that there had been “no recognition” of the 35% increase in prisoner numbers in the last three years, police officer numbers being at an all-time low, a 30% increase in legal aid costs and backlogs in the courts.

She said her department is also contending with inflationary cost rises as well as the cost of delivering pay awards to workers.

“I’m very conscious of the limited funding that the executive had available to allocate, however, whilst the additional £95 million of funding is welcome, it still leaves my department facing pressures of £351 million in 2024/25.

“The severity of the financial position for justice is exacerbated by the compound effects of historic underfunding compared to need for Northern Ireland.”

Mrs Long said there is a question around whether the pressures can be managed.

“Difficult decisions on prioritisation and service provision will be required as the department will have to manage these pressures in order to live within the budget allocation,” she said.

“Given the challenging budgetary position, there will inevitably be a detrimental impact on the ability to continue to fund all the services we currently deliver,” she said.

“It will inevitably result in the slowing down of the justice system and whilst that is regrettable ... it is unavoidable given the scale of financial pressures.