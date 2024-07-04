Northern Ireland's main parties set out their last minute pitches to voters yesterday - now it's your choice

Ballot boxes being opened at the last Assembly election which saw gains for nationalists and Alliance.

It has been called a dull election by many, but whatever your view on that, the outcomes are unlikely to be dull with three party leaders in the running for seats and more choice for unionist voters than there has been in decades.

As polling day drew closer, that intra-unionist divide became the focus of the messages from the DUP and TUV – with some rather colourful illustrations to make the arguments.

Sammy Wilson appeared in a social media video alongside a bodybuilding wood-chopper, telling viewers – as he chopped blocks with an axe – not to take one to the Union by splitting the unionist vote.

In a slightly less colourful Facebook post, Gregory Campbell said unionists need to change their approach to defeat Sinn Fein – and while he didn’t spell it out we can presume he also meant by continuing to vote DUP and not ‘splitting’ the unionist vote.

And in another social media video Gavin Robinson warned voters about “doing something that seems enticing today but something you’ll live to regret tomorrow”.

“So don’t wake up on Friday morning, reaching for the Gaviscon because Gav is gone”, he quipped.

In his eve of poll message, the DUP leader said “Don’t listen to those who cannot win in this election. By supporting the unionist candidates that can win you ensure there is the strongest voice and the strongest team for you in Parliament. Only the DUP can ensure there is a strong team of pro-Union MPs in Westminster to stand up and speak out for you on the issues that matter”.

Doug Beattie kept his final message relatively straightforward and without gimmicks. He said people have “one vote” with “one chance to create change.

“Change by voting for an MP who will be effective in Westminster. Who will be visible in Westminster.

“When you go to the polls… really think about what’s good for you, for your family, for Northern Ireland – for all of our people. I believe its by voting for an Ulster Unionist Party candidate” he said.

Jim Allister kept his focus firmly on the DUP and the issue of trust, accusing the party of lying to voters about having removed the Irish Sea border when they launched the ‘Donaldson Deal’.

In his eve of poll message he asked voters if they like being lied to, accusing his rivals of telling “a brazen untruth” about the Irish Sea border deal – asking if they would “vote again for those who sought to hoodwink and mislead” on such a fundamental issue.

The TUV boss said: “Vote instead for the party which has told you the truth from the beginning about the Protocol, TUV. We have not faltered. We not wilted on this fundamental issue.

“Strengthen my hand in resisting the dismantling of our Union by voting TUV on Thursday. Be strong, not used. Vote TUV, the party you can trust."

Alliance leader Naomi Long said the election is a chance to “vote on the issues that matter and back those leading change in local politics”.

She said: “Alliance has fought this campaign on our platform of leading change, showcasing responsible leadership and trustworthiness in our dealings. We are uniquely positioned as the key challengers in a number of constituencies, which has been backed by polls and pundits across the entirety of the election campaign”.

Mrs Long said: “The biggest issue for the vast majority now is about people’s lives – their families, their jobs, the economy, their health, their child’s education, the cost of childcare, the future of the planet and lots more”.

Colum Eastwood encouraged people to vote for SDLP candidates “who will be at Westminster to deliver for the communities they represent and ensure that a Labour government delivers on its promises”.

The SDLP leader said for some the choice “will be between a strong SDLP MP or the empty seat of an abstentionist that won’t be counted when you need it.

“In others it will be between us or parties that have done deals with the Tories in their own interests”.