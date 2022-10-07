Orange Order's alarm at councils' support for protocol implementation scheme

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland said the Orange Institution is reiterating its opposition to the post-Brexit trading arrangements, which if left in place “will continue to damage the integrity of the Union, both economically and constitutionally”.

In a statement, it said: “The seriousness of the damage the protocol can do to Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom cannot be overstated.

“We therefore call on all elected Unionist representatives to do all within their power to halt any council policy or contact that gives succour to the protocol in any shape or form.

Post-Brexit checks have been taking place at Larne port

“It must be the aim of every Unionist - elected and unelected - to oppose and frustrate the protocol by any lawful means.”

The statement adds: “The campaign against the protocol must make clear to the Prime Minister that we will not accept any interference in the internal United Kingdom market, nor will we be subject to any laws implemented by a foreign power.

“The opposition to the protocol is strengthening and the consequences of inaction becoming clearer as every day passes.”

It was revealed on Wednesday evening that councils in Northern Ireland had signed up a post-Brexit arrangement that involved the local authorities making preparations for any European Union oversight activity.

Anti-protocol campaigner Jamie Bryson said he had an assurance from DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson that the MP will personally intervene to try to reverse what has been going on.

Speaking on the BBC Nolan radio show on Friday morning, Orange Order grand secretary Rev Mervyn Gibson said he had also spoken to the DUP and been given a similar assurance.

Rev Gibson described the scheme’s implementation as “nonsense”.

He said: “Every elected unionist representative is opposed to the protocol, so it seems nonsense that any council would bring in something that would shore up the protocol for the future, because we don’t want the protocol to be there in the future.”

Asked if he accepted that the EU regulations being complied with would help ensure the safety of products being transported to Northern Ireland, Rev Gibson said: “There are already checks within the United Kingdom for product safety – we don’t need any European regulations.”

Rev Gibson said he hoped unionist councillors would now work to rescind the implementation scheme.

On Thursday, TUV councillor Stephen Cooper said: "This Service Level Agreement states at the outset that it enhances the Northern Ireland Protocol. No Unionist should have ever supported its passage through council. I am shocked that a council which has a unionist majority - Causeway Coast and Glens - would have accepted it.

“It is also deeply concerning that in at least one other council, Mid and East Antrim, officials took it upon themselves to sign off on the Service Level Agreement without bringing it before elected representatives. I commend my colleagues on the council for seeking to rectify this.”

The party’s Comber representative added: “For my own part, in Ards and North Down I sought to oppose this at full council after it went through a committee but was incorrectly ruled out of order. I will therefore be tabling a rescinding motion to redress this anomaly at the next meeting of council.

"I can think of no better opportunity to show unionist unity to the electorate than supporting this necessary course of action. My personal and consistent opposition to this outworking of the Protocol will continue, and of course TUV have led the way against the Union subjugating Protocol.