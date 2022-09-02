Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Moving Tributes’ exhibition at Brownlow House in Lurgan brings together 40 Orange banners and drums from across NI which were dedicated to the memory of the 340 members of the order who were killed in terrorist acts since 1921.

Sammy Heenan from Rathfriland is part of the working group which put the exhibition together. As a child he was orphaned when the IRA murdered his father - his only remaining parent - as he worked on the family farm in 1985.

One banner on display is from the Dromara Apprentice Boys banner which was unfurled in memory of his father, William James Heenan.

Sammy Heenan alongside an Apprentice Boys banner dedicated to the memory of his father, William James Heena, who was murdered by the IRA. Sammy is part of the working group which organised an exhibition of such banners and drums at Brownlow House to mark Orange Victims's Day 2022.

Speaking to the News Letter at the opening of the exhibition, Mr Heenan said the impact had been “very powerful”, with a steady stream of victims attending.

“Hopefully there will be a lot of people to come here to see the sacrifice that was made by members of the Orange Institution... who sacrificed their lives to defend this country and maintain peace and stability and obviously to defend it from the scourge of terrorism which plagued us for 30 years,” he said.

The leaders of the Loyal Orders came together to mark Orange Victims’ Day and attend the opening ceremony of the exhibition. After viewing the exhibition, the senior officers of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, the Royal Black Institution (RBI), the Apprentice Boys of Derry, the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland, the Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, the Royal Arch Purple Chapter and the Independent Loyal Orange Institution travelled to the RBI’s headquarters in Loughgall to undertake their annual Act of Remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony.

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson said: Rev Anderson said. “Today, as leading representatives of the Loyal Orders gathered both in Lurgan and Loughgall, we reflected and paid tribute to those from the Orange Family who gave their lives so that we may have the freedoms that we enjoy today. Many others - brave men and women - bear physical and mental scars, and it is only right that they too are remembered on occasions such as this.”

Opening times are today, Friday 2 September until 9pm, and Saturday 3 September 10am-4pm.