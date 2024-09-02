Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A church service in memory of the 342 members of the Orange Order who were murdered during the Troubles was held as “a visible sign of support for the many relatives who have been left to bear the scars of immense loss”.

The majority of victims were murdered whilst serving as members of the security forces, though many others were civilians. The order adopted 1 September as the remembrance date in 2018, making this year the seventh annual Orange Victims Day.

It was chosen as the anniversary of the IRA attack on Tullyvallen Orange Hall in south Armagh in 1975, which claimed five lives.

Representatives of the Orange Order, the Royal Black Institution, Apprentice Boys, Association of Loyal Orangewomen, Junior Orange Order, Royal Arch Purple and Independent Orange Order attended the church service in Ardstraw Presbyterian Church in Co Tyrone on Sunday.

A visual representation of collarettes in memory of the 342 members of the Orange Order who were murdered

The service was led by Rev David Reid and Rev John Noble and attended by Deputy Lieutenant of County Tyrone, Peter Waterson, PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Chris Todd, DUP leader Gavin Robinson MP, Ann McClure representing the TUV and UUP Peer Baron Elliott of Ballinamallard.

Grand Master Edward Stevenson said Orange Victims’ Day spoke of the steadfast commitment of the Orange Institution to continuing to lobby at every available opportunity on behalf of innocent victims.

“The Orange Institution remains committed to giving our full support to the innocent victims and continues to work closely with those in the victims sector to ensure their voice is heard at every available opportunity,” he said.

“From its inception in 2018, Orange Victims’ Day has been about commemorating the 342 Brethren and one sister murdered at the hands of terrorists, but also as a visible sign of our support for the many relatives who have been left to bear the scars of immense loss.

Pictured at Orange Victims Day 2024 at Ardstraw Presbyterian Church on 1 September were, from left, Sovereign Grand Master of the Royal Black Institution, Rev William Anderson; Grand Master of the Royal Arch Purple, Robin Kyle; Grand Chaplain Rev John Noble; Grand Mistress Joan Beggs; Grand Master of Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Edward Stevenson; Grand Chaplain Rev David Reid; Apprentice Boys Governor Graeme Stenhouse and Grand Master of the Junior Grand Orange, Joseph Magill. Photo: Isobel O’Brien

“We are steadfastly committed to ensuring that the history of the needless and unjustified campaign of domestic terror waged on our Country is not re-written by those who wrought so much pain and destruction on our community.”

SEFF Director Kenny Donaldson said: We acknowledge the important and symbolic relevance of Orange Victims Day 1 September and the days around the date allow for a focus to be placed upon victim/survivor issues.

"We are conscious that there are significant numbers of families across the SEFF Family Network who look towards this date as a form of acknowledgement which brings them solace,” he said.

"We commend the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland and all others involved in bringing recognition to the cause of innocent victims of 'The Troubles.' We we're pleased to be invited to attend Sunday's service in Ardstraw Presbyterian Church where our memorial quilt was displayed - Through Remembering, We Build Bridges.”

Front row, 3rd left, Grand Mistress Joan Beggs and fourth left, The Grand Mistress of Scotland, Kirsty Mcainsh pictured with Sisters of Grand Lodge Of Ireland. Photo: Isobel O’Brien

Ahead of the service on Sunday, the Grand Secretary Rev Mervyn Gibson laid a wreath in the memorial garden at Schomberg House in Belfast and the Memorial Window which is housed in the Museum of Orange Heritage.

The Loyal Order leaders also held a meeting in Brownlow House Lurgan today, Monday, 2 September, which included an Act of Remembrance, hosted by The Royal Arch Purple Chapter.