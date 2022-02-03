Paul Givan resignation: Naomi Long and Jim Allister give their reactions

“Without a First Minister, the Executive is unable to meet. We then have a zombie Executive, unable to bring new legislation, initiate significant new policy or take any action requiring Executive decisions,” she said.

“That has potentially dire implications for vital public services, given we have yet to agree on a budget for next year.”

“Without certainty on future funding, progress on tackling hospital waiting lists and implementing much-needed health reforms, recovering courts from Covid backlogs, and a whole raft legislation, from integrated education to climate change to protecting victims of sexual offences and human trafficking could all be jeopardised, and more.

Alliance Leader Naomi Long

“The people of Northern Ireland gave a resounding message during the last political impasse – they want devolution, with locally-accountable politicians taking decisions in the public interest. They want to see politicians focused on delivering for them. The DUP have still not learned that lesson and it’s ordinary people who will pay the price for this cynical electioneering.”

Meanwhile the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) has welcomed the “decisive action” taken by the DUP in instructing an ending of Protocol-related checks at points of entry to Northern Ireland, and in removing the First and Deputy First Ministers from their positions.

Chair David Campbell said: “The LCC has played a major part in ensuring that opposition to the Protocol remained peaceful and democratic, and we have given time and space for the new leaders of unionism to represent our views and for our Government’s negotiators to engage with the EU in the renegotiation talks.

“It is our considered view however that we are now being played for fools and no further time can be permitted. The actions by the DUP will reinforce the seriousness of the situation and it should be made clear that there can be no re-formation of a NI Executive until the breaches of the Belfast Agreement are repaired and normal trading within the United Kingdom is restored.”

