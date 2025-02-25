Plans to extend Glider bus services in Belfast are scaled back

Plans to extend the Glider bus service to the north and south of Belfast are being scaled back because they are “not economically viable”, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has told the Assembly.

Ms Kimmins told MLAs that proposals to extend the routes to Glengormley in the north and Carryduff in the south cannot progress at this time, but insisted she remained fully committed to the entirety of the scheme.

The minister’s announcement was criticised by the DUP, Alliance Party and SDLP.

The first phase of the Glider rapid transit project was launched in 2018, with services running between east and west Belfast.

The second phase, known as Belfast Rapid Transit 2 (BRT2), aims to extend the service to the north and south of the city.

In 2022, it was announced the planned route was along the Antrim Road in the north, and the Ormeau and Saintfield roads in the south.

Ms Kimmins told MLAs: “Considering the funding envelope available for BRT2 and taking account of the outworkings of the feasibility studies, I have concluded that any extension of the Glider service beyond Cairnshill park-and-ride towards Carryduff is not economically viable at this time but will be re-examined when further development along the route is realised.

“Similarly, the significant congestion in Glengormley, a pending public realm scheme planned for the town, and the limited funding available for the BRT2 scheme, make it challenging to extend the service to Glengormley.

“Therefore, the extension to Glengormley is not feasible at this time, but I will commission further work to determine if a viable option exists in and around the area.”

She added: “I reassure members that I remain fully committed to progressing the entirety of the scheme, and I will continue to work with Executive colleagues and the Belfast region city deal partners to ensure that the appropriate level of investment is made available to deliver the project.”

The SDLP’s Stormont leader, Matthew O’Toole, said it was a “deeply disappointing day for people in north and south Belfast”.

He said: “People in Carryduff and Glengormley were made promises by Executive parties, including the minister’s, and they have been let down.

“There are thousands of people in those areas, where new houses are being built.”

DUP MLA Phillip Brett said urgent clarity was needed on where the termination point for the bus service would be in north Belfast.

He said: “This is basic and vital information, which members need to know, and information that the minister should know.

“It is bizarre that a nine-page statement wouldn’t include this basic information and is beyond belief that this doesn’t seem to be a question that the minister had asked during any briefing she received in advance of standing before MLAs.”

Alliance Party MLA Peter McReynolds said: “The long overdue announcement from the Infrastructure Minister confirming the extension of the Glider service to north and south Belfast has been met with disappointment.

“Whilst any steps to increase accessibility to public transport is welcome, this project was put on hold for many years, and now the new planned route has failed to meet the expectations of many with key areas in the north and south being left out.”

A DfI spokesperson said: “This is an announcement of a £48 million investment into public transport in the Belfast area. The benefits cannot be overstated, there will now be a Glider link to the City Hospital, making it easier and less stressful for hospital staff and for patients to get to the hospital. And the route to Queen’s University will improve connectivity in the University area which has suffered from parking congestion.

"Overall, this investment will reduce congestion, improve public transport journey times, and create a cleaner, greener, environment. Work will begin on this phase later this year. The remaining phases, including the Carryduff and Glengormley extension will still be progressed, but at a later stage. It is important that we deliver what we can with what we have.”

DFI said the proposed North and South routes are as follows:

The Northway runs along the Antrim Road corridor from the existing G1/G2 network at Belfast City Hall to Donegall Place - Royal Avenue - Donegall Street - Clifton Street - Carlisle Circus Roundabout - Antrim Road - Proposed Park & Ride/ Interchange facility on O’Neill Road.