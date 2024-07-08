Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (right) with Edwin Poots, Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, at Parliament Buildings at Stormont, Belfast, for meetings with party leaders, during his tour of the UK following Labour's victory in the 2024 General Election. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Sir Keir Starmer has said he thinks that he can get a better deal with the EU than the “botched” deal agreed by Boris Johnson – but that does not appear to include Northern Ireland.

The new Labour Prime Minister says that in order to get a better deal with the EU, “existing arrangements” must be implemented.

He also declined to say that the whole of the UK would be interacting with the European Union on the same basis – ie no special arrangements for Northern Ireland.

TUV North Antrim MP Jim Allister said the prime minister’s comments are “a nonsense” and restoring equal citizenship should be top of his agenda.

Sir Keir was speaking to the media in Stormont’s Great Hall on Monday morning – and when asked by the Press Association if he wanted to see the whole of the UK interacting with the EU on the same basis, he said: “You are right to say we want to improve relations with the EU.

“We think we can get a better deal than the botched deal that Boris Johnston brought home and we will work on that, understanding the work that needs to be done and the nature of the challenge.

“In the meantime we do have to get on with implementing the important changes that are necessary under the existing arrangements we have got because we are not going to be able to get a better relationship unless we demonstrate a commitment to the relationship and the agreements that have already been put in place.”

The position is no surprise – Labour has already committed to “good faith” implementation of the UK-EU Irish Sea border deal.

The previous Tory government had also accepted the arrangements.

TUV MP Jim Allister told the News Letter: “The primary goal of anyone holding the title Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has to be the unification of our nation which is currently divided by the Sea Border.

“It is a nonsense to suggest commitments have been made and agreements have to be honoured while at the same time describing the agreements as botched and needing to be improved.

“The greatest error made by the last government was in surrendering part of its sovereign territory to EU control and the restoration of Northern Ireland to its rightful place of equal citizenship has to be at the top of the Prime Minister's agenda”.

The Prime Minister also told journalists he wants to work constructively to resolve concerns over funding of public services in Northern Ireland .

All of the political parties that met with Sir Keir Starmer at Stormont on Monday said they had raised issues around budget pressures.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill said she believed there was a willingness from the new government to address their concerns.

