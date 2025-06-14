Marie Anderson is the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland, pictured here at her office in Belfast.

If a file had been sent to prosecutors about a police officer akin to that sent in relation to the Police Ombudsman, the officer would have been "without exception" suspended.

That is the view of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, which made the claim after police sent a file to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) about an incident believed to have been at the home address of Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson.

The PPS said this week that it had received a police file reporting one individual for potential offences of perverting the course of justice and misconduct in public office, following an incident at an address in Holywood, Co Down in 2023.

Speaking shortly after the 2023 incident, the PSNI said that they “were unable to gain access to the address and, following contact, a man aged 63 was arrested for common assault and interviewed at Musgrave station" on 24 September 24.

A file was sent to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) and the man accepted a caution for common assault a year later (September 2024). West Midlands Police was one of three UK police forces looking into the incident, the others being Greater Manchester Police and the PSNI. After completing its investigation into the case, it is understood West Midlands Police sent a file to the PPS on Tuesday June 10.

Responding on X to news that the police investigation into the incident had been completed and a file sent to prosecutors, the Police Federation (the trade union for rank and file officers), welcomed the news that the investigative element in the case has been concluded.

"However, it would be remiss to not point out that if this was a police officer being reported for such offences to the PPS they would, without exception, have been suspended from their duties," it said.

The Office of the Police Ombudsman responded that it would be inappropriate to comment. Earlier this week, UUP MLA Doug Beattie also called for the individual linked to the PPS file to be suspended.

The News Letter has invited the Minister for Justice and Northern Ireland Office to comment on the file being sent to the PPS.

The Northern Ireland Office directed the inquiry to the Executive Office, pointing out that "decisions around the appointment/retirement of the Police Ombudsman are made jointly by the First Minister and deputy First Minister".

The Department of Justice also directed the question to TEO.

On Wednesday morning the News Letter asked TEO in what circumstances any office holder of the Police Ombudsman might be suspended. Despite daily inquiries since, it has still not offered any comment on the question three days later.

Earlier this week UUP MLA Doug Beattie said that anyone committing offences of perverting the course of justice and misconduct in public office would be a serious issue – and may require suspension.