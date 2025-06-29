The UUP Justice Spokesman has called on the justice system to stop the "slippery silence" over the Police Ombudsman taking a leave of absence while the Public Prosecution Service considers a police file linked to her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (PONI) Marie Anderson announced last week that she is taking a voluntary temporary leave of absence after police sent a file linked to her office to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

Only hours after a Nolan Show debate on the issue on 17 June, Ms Anderson released a statement saying that although she had decided to retire in December, "it has become increasingly clear that current commentary is detracting from the focus of that work".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the interests of the families she serves, she therefore decided to "take a temporary leave of absence with immediate effect".

Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson has taken a leave of absence while the Public Prosecution Service considers a police file linked to her.

Her statement came following a police investigation into an incident at a property linked to her in Holywood, Co Down in 2023. Police were called after a report of a domestic incident. A man was arrested and later issued with a caution.

West Midlands Police was one of three police forces investigating.

It sent a file to the PPS on Tuesday, June 10 “reporting one individual for potential offences of perverting the course of justice and misconduct in public office".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Police Federation commented that any police officer similarly reported to the PPS "would, without exception, have been suspended from their duties".

The Northern Ireland Office responded that only The Executive Office (TEO - First and deputy First Ministers) can make decisions on the appointment/retirement of any Police Ombudsman.

However, despite almost daily requests since 11 June, TEO has declined to comment.

The DUP and Sinn Fein have now also failed to offer any reaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly, the Policing Board says it "has not discussed this issue and as such has no comment to make".

But UUP Justice Spokesman Doug Beattie responded that confidence in the justice system is now at "an all time low".

The Police Ombudsman "felt it was acceptable to remain in post while under investigation" he said.

"All other public servants would be expected to step aside in such instances, yet the Ombudsman had to be forced aside."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is now "compounded" by a Policing Board that "doesn’t have a view" on the situation.

"Added to this, the First and Deputy First Ministers fail to be accountable for the office they nominate too."

He added: "It is time those in positions of authority took responsibility and stopped this slippery silence and actually did something."

The Lady Chief Justice's office responded that the issues do not come with her remit, while the Police Ombudsman's Office said it would not be appropriate to comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The News Letter also invited the Justice Minister Naomi Long to comment.

An Alliance Party spokesman responded: “Perhaps Mr Beattie should spend more time reflecting on whether his relentless attacks on every part of the justice system is contributing anything constructive to public confidence in the justice system, and less on churning out often ill-informed and always negative commentary.”

Daniel Holder, Director of the Committee on the Administration of Justice, said "there needs to be protections" so that ministers "could not arbitrarily seek to remove” an ombudsman.