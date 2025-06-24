Portrait of former Northern Ireland first minister and ex-DUP leader Peter Robinson unveiled at Stormont
However, Mr Robinson also praised those who enter politics and criticised “keyboard nutters” who abuse and threaten female representatives.
The former DUP leader, 76, attended an event at Stormont with family members where his portrait by artist Carol Graham was unveiled.
Several DUP members, including deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, were at the event.
Mr Robinson, the former East Belfast MP, succeeded Ian Paisley as DUP leader in 2008 and retired from politics in 2016.
Speaking to the media in the Great Hall, Mr Robinson said the greatest enemy for the current powersharing Executive at Stormont is complacency.
He said: “I would love to say that it is great being back, but the great thing about it is we are still operating, that it almost seems normal around here.
“Young people that didn’t grow up as I did during the Troubles, there will not be the same appreciation of the fact that we actually have a system of government that is moving forward.
“I think the greatest enemy that any executive and assembly will have is that of complacency, thinking that you have arrived.
“You must continue to strive to do more, to help people, to make our country more prosperous and that is what I wish all of these people do in the future.”
Asked about the perception of a lack of delivery from the Executive, Mr Robinson said: “I think you need to know how slow the mechanisms of government operate everywhere.
“Obviously more can be done and in a small country you should be able to turn things around more quickly and the fact that you have roughly the same composition of government means you should be able to have more long term planning because you are not moving from one government to a different government afterwards.
“I think there are a lot of advantages we really should be taking the greatest possible advantage of for Northern Ireland and there is so much more to do.
“It is fun to criticise politicians when you are not in politics.”
Mr Robinson said he did not miss politics.
He added: “I enjoy taking my dogs for a walk, taking things easy. I keep an eye on what is going on and there are a few occasions where I have a word to say to the television set.
“Outside of that I am glad to hand it on to a new generation.”
During his speech at the portrait unveiling ceremony, Mr Robinson said public service is a “noble and worthy calling”.
He added: “Over the years there has been a heightening noise from the critics in the cheap seats.
“In particular the online warriors, the keyboard nutters, who think that it is okay to abuse, to threaten and even to put threats to kill our elected representatives.
“I salute those who have stood up to that kind of intimidation.”
He added: “It seems to be that it is disproportionately directed towards women who are wanting to make a contribution to public life.
“When I reflect on my own time as first minister I am reminded that it was very much a collective journey.
“I want to recognise that leadership is a shared space where everyone’s experiences, their values, all contribute to the greater good.”
