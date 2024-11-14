The Post Office revealed it is looking to offload 115 directly-owned branches within its 11,500 network, which could see them transferred to retail partners or postmasters, or potentially closed

Concerns have been raised about the prospect of central post offices being closed in Bangor, Antrim, Belfast, Londonderry, and Newtownards as part of a UK-wide cuts.

More than 100 Post Office branches and some 1,000 jobs are at risk under a sweeping overhaul as the group looks to boost postmaster pay by £250 million over five years.

Around 1,000 workers are employed across the branches, while the Post Office also confirmed that hundreds of further roles are under threat at its headquarters as it looks to streamline back office operations.

A Post Office spokesman said: “We are considering a range of options to reduce our central costs.

“This includes considering the future of our remaining directly managed branches (DMBs), which are loss-making.

“We have long held a publicly-stated ambition to move to a fully franchised network and we are in dialogue with the unions about future options for the DMBs.

"Post Office chairman Nigel Railton said the shake-up will also offer a “new deal for postmasters” by increasing their share of revenue and giving them a greater say in the running of the business as it looks to move on from the Horizon IT scandal that saw hundreds of subpostmasters wrongfully convicted.

The plans, which are subject to government funding, would see average branch pay doubled by 2030, with £120 million in additional pay by the end of the first year.

Ulster Unionist Economy Spokesperson Diana Armstrong has voiced concerns about losing five branches across Northern Ireland.

"These closures will undoubtedly have a detrimental impact on the communities they serve, particularly affecting the most vulnerable who rely heavily on these essential services,” she said.

She said that she and colleague Robin Swann MP would be lobbying to reconsider these closures and explore alternative solutions that will preserve these community assets.

Alex Easton, MP for North Down, also raised concerns about the planned closure of the Bangor Main Street Post Office.

Mr Easton said: “The closure of this vital service in the heart of Bangor is deeply troubling, especially as Bangor has recently achieved city status. The Main Street Post Office is not only a place to post letters or pay bills but also a lifeline for many residents, particularly elderly people, who rely on this accessible location. Closing it would mean they would have to travel further afield, which is simply not practical for some and would impact their quality of life.”

Alliance Communities spokeswoman Sian Mulholland MLA said: “The local Post Office is often the focal point of any community. Particularly in more rural areas, older people, those who are disabled, those who have caring responsibilities, and those who do not own cars may face near-impossible journeys to reach their local Post Office, and any change to where they can access services will be greatly inconvenient for so many.“We must make sure these services remain accessible for all that rely on them.”

