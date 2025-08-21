Presbyterian Church in Ireland defends Non-Disclosure-Agreements (NDAs) after criticism from Lord Alderdice in Charity Commission row
The former Alliance Party leader was speaking out this week to highlight the fact that the Charity Commission had still not completed an investigation into the denomination after he lodged complaints about it in July 2022.
He resigned as an elder from the church in June 2018, saying he was concerned about a new forthright expression of its stance against same-sex relationships.
He later worked with former Presbyterian minister Roy Simpson to compile a dossier of allegations of bullying and abuse of power against the church, containing interviews with 12 people.
He also challenged the church's use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) – legally binding documents that protect confidential information between two parties and prevent staff and ex-staff speaking publicly on specified issues. Their use use showed a lack of openness by the church, he said.
However, speaking to the News Letter, the church defended their use.
“PCI is a large organisation, employing over 600 members of staff," a spokesman said. "As in all such organisations, very occasionally, issues around employment arise.
“NDAs can be used by mutual agreement between parties as part of a resolution process and to support mutually agreed outcomes. This practice is not uncommon in organisations of our size and is always approached with care and discernment.
“The use of NDAs is limited, and guided by legal standards, ethical principles, and our commitment to fairness. Over the past 10 years, as part of mutually agreed settlements, PCI has been involved in a very small number of NDAs.”