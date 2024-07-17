Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Taoiseach Simon Harris look to 'reset' UK-Irish relations at first meeting

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (right) with Taoiseach Simon Harris during his visit to Chequers, the prime minister's country house, before their dinner together on Wednesday night. Pic: Carl Court/PA Wire

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is pleased to have the opportunity to “reset” the UK’s relationship with Ireland.

The prime minister made the comments in a brief bilateral meeting with Taoiseach Simon Harris at Chequers on Wednesday night before the two leaders had dinner together at the country house.

Sir Keir said: “I am very pleased to have this very early opportunity to, what I see as resetting, strengthening and deepening our relationship.”

Mr Harris responded: “I am delighted to be here too, to congratulate you in person. It means a lot to us, a lot to Ireland.”

Irish premier Mr Harris is the first international leader to visit the UK since Sir Keir was elected as prime minister.

The relationship between London and Dublin has been under severe strain in recent years.

The turbulence caused by Brexit and the Conservative government’s controversial laws to deal with the legacy of the Troubles were areas of major tension.

It was confirmed in the King’s Speech yesterday that the Labour government will repeal the legacy act.

One of Sir Keir’s first actions after entering Downing Street was to hold a phone conversation with the taoiseach and to invite him to the face-to-face meeting.

Mr Harris had said in advance that he expected to discuss Northern Ireland and the situations in Gaza and Ukraine during his meeting with the prime minister.