Prime Minister urged to 'speak to his Northern Ireland team' after NIO minister's border poll comments

Robin Swann MP has called on the Prime Minister to 'talk to his Northern Ireland team' over comments on a border poll made by Fleur Anderson.

The Prime Minister has been asked to “speak to his Northern Ireland team” after NIO minister Fleur Anderson said opinion polls would be used to decide whether a referendum on ending the Union should be called.

During Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Ulster Unionist MP Robin Swann asked the Prime Minister about his government’s understanding of the Belfast Agreement – and whether it is committed to upholding the principle of consent.

His questions came after Fleur Anderson said that the criteria used by the NIO to decide whether a border poll should be called “would be based on opinion polls” in an interview with Agenda NI magazine.

The comments contradict the position laid out by her boss Hilary Benn last year ahead of the general election – and appear to have been rejected by the NIO, who say the responsibility “sits solely” with the Secretary of State.

Mr Benn had also warned about the use of polling to judge public opinion – saying it would encourage attempts to sway the surveys.

Addressing Parliament, Mr Swann said: “Could he [the Prime Minister] speak to his Northern Ireland team about their understanding of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, because the Secretary of State in an interview seemed to think that it had been negotiated by Ian Paisley rather than David Trimble and my party?

“His Northern Ireland minister has said at the start of this week that the future of Northern Ireland as part of the union is dependent on opinion polls, and she wasn't sure if she was a unionist. Can the Prime Minister confirm to me his understanding of the principle of consent, and confirm to this House that he is a unionist?"

The Prime Minister responded: “The Good Friday Agreement is one of the proudest achievements of the last Labour government. I pay tribute to everybody, everybody who helped bring that around, because, as he will know and other members will know, it was such an important moment in the history of the conflict.

“I absolutely stand four square behind the principles, some of which I was doing my part to help implement when I was working in Northern Ireland, they will always drive me on the issues that he raises with me.”

Sir Keir did not say whether he is a unionist in his response.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Swann said: “The principle of consent is a key aspect of the hard fought for Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, now relied on an quoted by many.

“Unfortunately, we have seen in the past week a poor understanding of the Agreement by the Northern Ireland Office ministers. I took the opportunity to ask the Prime Minister directly to address this with his Northern Ireland Ministerial Team and asked for his commitment to the Union.

“I have written to the Secretary of State seeking clarity, and I hope to meet with the Prime Minister to discuss this further”.