The central message Sir Jeffrey and his DUP election teams are hearing is that unionist voters want co-operation not squabbling between the pro-Union parties, he said.

In the last of the leaders of unionism interviews ahead of next week’s election, Sir Jeffrey has also predicted a greater turnout in unionist areas and “transferring preferences like never before” among the unionist parties on May 5.

The DUP leader said he has been contesting elections since as far back as 1985 but this current campaign was “the most important election I have ever fought.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson during the DUP launch for their manifesto for the 2022 NI Assembly election

He continued: “The one thing I am getting in this election right across the unionist voter base is that people are fed up with bickering and inter-unionist rivalry.

“And I think you are going to see unionism coming together in this election.

“I think you are going to see a strong vote and transfers across the unionist family because ordinary unionists are not interested in these kind of personality clashes. They want unionism to be strong and have the strength to defend Northern Ireland’s place within the Union. That is the clear message that we are getting on the doorsteps.”

Stressing that there will be intra-unionist “transferring like never before” Sir Jeffrey said he expected turnout within unionist communities to be up compared to previous elections.

“I am not encountering any apathy on the doorsteps in any part of Northern Ireland. I think people are energised to take part in this election. I think we are going to see a good turnout across communities because pro-Union voters recognise the necessity to get out and vote”.

He said this electoral contest was the most important he has ever taken part in “because it is about deciding the future direction of Northern Ireland” and was a means to thwart Sinn Fein’s “divisive border poll agenda.”