News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Protocol court case: Anti-Protocol camp presses home arguments as hearing ongoing

Arguments against the legality of the Protocol are currently being heard in the Supreme Court in London.

By Adam Kula
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

The case is a final attempt to keep alive the legal arguments being advanced against the Protocol by a team of unionists, who have already seen two rejections of their attempts to start a judicial review into the post-Brexit arrangements.

According to Jamie Bryson – who is sitting in court in London, following proceedings – John Larkin KC is currenlt youtlining the “guarantee of equal footing” as set out in the Acts of Union.

Hide Ad

More details expected soon.

Clockwise: Jim Allister, Kate Hoey, Ben Habib, Arlene Foster, Steve Aiken

Most Popular

A judgement from the court is expected some time in 2023.

The applicants in the case are:

Hide Ad

TUV leader Jim Allister;

Ex-Labour MP Kate Hoey;

Hide Ad

Brexiteer businessman Ben Habib;

Ex-UUP leader Steve Aiken;

Hide Ad

And ex-DUP leader Arlene Foster.

They were represented by solicitor Colin Dougan, barrister Denise Kiley, and former Attorney General of Northern Ireland John Larkin.

Hide Ad

The applicants are making the following main arguments:

Firstly, that the Protocol is incompatible with the Acts of Union 1800 – specifically with Article VI which says subjects of Great Britain and Ireland shall be on the same footing with respect to trade.

Hide Ad

Secondly, that the Protocol is incompatible with the Northern Ireland Act 1998 – in particular the section that says “Northern Ireland in its entirety remains part of the United Kingdom and shall not cease to be so without the consent of the majority of the people of Northern Ireland voting in a poll…”

And thirdly, that the constitutional safeguard in section 42 of the Northern Ireland Act 1998, requiring Assembly votes to have cross-community support, has been unlawfully undermined.

Hide Ad

In addition, the appellants alleged that the European Convention on Human Rights and EU law had been broken too.

In a joint statement ahead of the case, Mr Allister, Ms Hoey, and Mr Habib said the Supreme Court hearing was "the culmination of the legal fight against the Union-dismantling Protocol".

Hide Ad

They added: "It is very important to fully test these core legal issues, but, ultimately, the Protocol requires political defeat through holding tenaciously to the line: Stormont, or Protocol?

"There can be no let up in Unionist determination to remove the scourge of the Protocol from our backs."

Hide Ad

NOTE: The News Letter in error published an article saying the case had been decided this morning; it hasn’t, and the hearings continue.

More from this reporter:

Hide Ad

Dublin gangland murder trial: Ian Paisley suggests courtroom hearings could have 'shudderingly' huge political fall-out

Bible free speech controversy: Ex-leader of Ireland’s biggest Protestant denomination says ‘stifling of expression’ should worry Christians Muslims and atheists alike

Hide Ad

Ireland’s Future figure declared all DUP voters ‘c***s’ and said party ‘spreads hatred against women and non-white people’ – as well as condemning the commemoration of Edgar Graham

Jim AllisterArgumentsLondonNorthern IrelandBen Habib