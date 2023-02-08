He made the remarks in response to today’s Supreme Court judgement, which effectively ruled that the Protocol is legal.

Announcing the court’s decision, Lord Stephens said the legal appeal challenging the Protocol was “unanimously dismissed” on all grounds.

Mr Kearney, the party’s Brexit spokesperson, said in a statement: “Brexit has caused seismic political division, and those who championed it must bear responsibility for this.

Declan Kearney (centre) pictured at Stormont

“The Protocol limits the damage caused by Brexit and while imperfect it is clearly necessary. No credible alternative to it exists which can protect our economic stability.

“This necessity was recognised by both the British Government and the EU who negotiated the Withdrawal Agreement to which the Protocol is an integral part.

“The Westminster Parliament ratified it and has given it effect in domestic law. They are bound as a matter of international law to comply in good faith with the Treaty they entered into.

“Today's Supreme Court judgement recognises and affirms this reality in law.

“Now that legal clarity has been confirmed, it is time to move forward politically and ensure that a deal between the British Government and EU to deliver pragmatic and durable solutions is secured without delay that makes the Protocol work better for everyone.”

