Ms O’Neill was commenting after SDLP candidate Elsie Trainor was assaulted and subjected to sectarian abuse when she pursued two youths suspected of removing some of her election posters in south Belfast on Monday evening.

Police have received more than 40 reports relating to election posters being damaged, removed or destroyed at various locations across Northern Ireland since March 22, with several of the Stormont parties targeted.

Ms O’Neill claimed loyalist and unionist rallies organised to voice opposition to the post-Brexit trading arrangements were a factor in the ratcheting up of community tensions in Northern Ireland ahead of the election.

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill.

However, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who has addressed several of the rallies, insisted he had used his appearances to emphasise the need for peaceful and democratic opposition to the protocol.

Ms O’Neill was asked about the attack on Ms Trainor as she visited the Grace Family Centre in north Belfast on Wednesday.

Questioned on whether the practice of erecting posters should be reconsidered following the incidents during this campaign, she said: “I don’t think the election posters are the issue, I think it’s the issue of those that are engaged in this type of criminal behaviour because that’s what it is.

“It’s a democratic process. We all contest elections in every part of the civilised world and I think that those that are whipping up tensions and fears, those that are orchestrating young people or whoever it is responsible for taking down posters, it needs to stop, it needs to be called out because it’s wrong.

“We’re all entitled to make our pitch to the public, we’re all entitled to ask the public for support and to give us a mandate to go back in and deliver for them.

“So none of us who put ourselves forward into public life will be deterred by those that are involved in criminal behaviour, ripping down posters, stealing posters or threatening behaviour towards candidates. That’s just not acceptable.”

Asked about the tone of the campaign so far, she added: “It’s no secret that there are those engaged in political rallies trying to whip up tensions and fears and they should desist from that, they should stop it.

“The rest of the parties are actually getting on with a positive campaign. I want to talk to the public about the health service, I want to talk to the public about how we’re going to create jobs, I want to talk to the public about agreeing a budget that prioritises health. I’m going to fight the positive campaign. I think you should tell people in politics what you’re for, as opposed to always what you’re against.

“So those people that are engaged in pulling down posters or in any way intimidating election candidates, it is not acceptable and I would urge them to desist immediately and anybody who’s in a position of political leadership has that responsibility to call this out and say that it’s wrong, it shouldn’t happen.”

Sir Jeffrey, who made election visits to North Down and Strangford on Wednesday, condemned those responsible for attacking Ms Trainor.

He said he “absolutely deplores” the incident.

“I think those who were not only removing the posters were acting unlawfully and undemocratically, but when they attacked this young woman, I think it was absolutely pathetic that anyone would do this to a young person who is prepared to step up very courageously and put themselves before the electorate,” he said.

“My party has had posters removed, we’ve had candidates who faced abuse, both online and out on the streets. That is wrong, I want to see this election taking place where people have the opportunity from all parties, to put their case to the people and to do so without facing intimidation, threats and even in this case, deplorable attacks.

“I think the condemnation of this is right across the political spectrum.”

Asked whether he thought the rallies were contributing to the tensions around the election, he said: “This happens at every election, every election I’ve ever taken part in I’ve had posters removed and I’ve seen that happening to other parties and other candidates as well.

“It’s wrong, it is not consistent with anyone who believes in the democratic process.

“In my contributions at rallies, I have made absolutely clear our opposition to the protocol must be peaceful, it must be lawful, it must be democratic.

“I want to give leadership to people to demonstrate the politics can resolve our problems in Northern Ireland.

“That’s why we’ve set out our five-point plan – it’s about resolving, fixing, finding solutions to the problems that we face.