PSNI data breach: 200 police officers and staff not told of theft involving data for a month

A police-issued laptop, radio and documents were stolen on July 6 from the car which is understood to belong to a superintendent.

The thefts from a car parked in Newtownabbey on July 6 emerged last week after news that the names of 10,000 officers and staff had been published online for a number of hours on Tuesday. On Saturday, Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said officers believe the laptop and radio were deactivated "shortly afterwards".

"We are confident no data has been lost from these devices and they are of no use to any third party," he said. "Our Information Security Unit were informed on July 27.

"As there was a delay, our Information Security Unit had to conduct their own inquiries to be clear on what accurate information could be conveyed to the Information Commissioner's Office who were then informed on July 31.