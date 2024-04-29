Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That is the message from Newry and Armagh MLA William Irwin, reacting to a march through Crossmaglen on Sunday by a group of republican bands to honor a former senior Provo who died in 2021.

Patrick O’Callaghan had largely escaped public attention in life but since his death one fellow republican comrade has said he rose to the rank of “operations officer” for the IRA’s “northern command”.

He later fell out with the Provisional movement in an apparent family-related feud.

One of the posters put up around Crossmaglen

The parade at 2pm in Crossmaglen featured marchers in black berets, and was held to honour him.

According to pictures posted online by bands themselves, among the symbols on display during the parade were drums emblazoned with the letters ‘INLA’ and a flag showing images of men with assault rifles bowing their heads in tribute.

Members of the James Connolly Memorial Flute Band in Crossmaglen

At the centre of that flag was the logo of one of the bands involved, the James Connolly Memorial Flute Band, depicting two stockless sub-machine guns.

In addition, that same band posted up photos on Facebook showing posters which had been plastered across Crossmaglen by a group called Republican Socialist Youth Movement, depicting a noose and stating that “the only platform for a fascist” is a gallows (it then listed the names of Ireland’s National Party and the Irish Freedom Party – two right-wing fringe parties in the republic).

The parade was not deemed “sensitive” by the Parades Commission, and no restrictions had been imposed on it (though the commission’s general-issue code of conduct for parades states that "no paramilitary-style clothing is to be worn at any time during a public procession” and that “in no circumstances should such items relating to a proscribed organisation be displayed”).

Mr Irwin has written to the Parades Commission and police asking them to review the event.

A memorial plaque for 'Volunteer Patrick O'Callaghan'

“This parade is in memory of a senior republican terrorist who is reputed to have perpetrated brutal acts of terrorism and criminality in his life.

"It is incredible that such a parade would take place in any case, but to glorify such actions is utterly insensitive for innocent victims. Let’s remember republican terrorists were responsible for 60% of deaths in the Troubles.

“At least one band participating in the parade was bedecked with paramilitary paraphernalia.

"Instruments were adorned with INLA logos which contains an automatic rifle and ultimately glorifies a proscribed organisation.

Details of a drum posted up on the Facebook page of The James Connolly Memorial Flute Band

"I have drawn this issue to the attention of the police and asked them to investigate every element of the parade under terrorism legislation. This must also be investigated by the Parades Commission.

“South Armagh has a serious policing issue. Organised crime gangs have been clashing with the police over recent months. Undoubtedly republican paramilitaries are in the background of these clashes too. There needs to be a strong policing response.”

The Alliance Party said that it has long believed that many symbols on display in Northern Ireland “are already illegal under the Terrorism Act 2000,” and is seeking to bring a bill which will “strengthen the requirement to enforce the law in this regard so illegally displayed emblems are removed promptly”.

It added: “Alliance condemns any and all displays by illegal groups and calls on anyone with information on such to give it to police.”

The party is bringing a motion before the Assembly calling for “the Executive Office to provide lawful authority for the display of flags and emblems in public spaces for the purpose of celebration or commemoration, which would in turn enable the removal of flags and emblems placed for purposes of intimidation or antagonism”.

The SDLP was asked to comment for the purposes of this article, but didn’t.

An image posted up by one of the bands after the Crossmaglen parade

