PSNI must move beyond 'woke quota' of 50-50 recruitment warns DUP leader

DUP leader Gavin Robinson

​The leader of the DUP has called on the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to move beyond the "craze of woke quotas" following a suggestion to reintroduce a 50-50 recruitment policy in the force.

Gavin Robinson said the policy, which ran for a number of years until 2011, was "unfair" and undermined "meritocracy, deepened division, and ignored real policing challenges".

Mr Robinson also said he had been contacted by a mother who is concerned her son will not get a training place because he is "male, white, heterosexual and a Protestant".

His comments come days after PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said the number of Catholics applying to join the force is lower than he would like to see.

Around 3,500 applications have been received in the latest recruitment campaign for the PSNI, which closed on Wednesday.

Of those, about 27% were by those who identify as Catholic.

The campaign comes at a time when PSNI officer numbers are at 6,300, with the chief constable describing this as "below where they need to be" and aiming to boost numbers to 7,000.

In his weekly message to party members, which was seen by the PA news agency, Mr Robinson said policing should be about "ability, not religion".

He added: "Policing has been in the news this week. Most latterly because of sinister posters in south Belfast warning off young people from considering a career in policing. There must be a united condemnation of these posters from across the political spectrum.

"Earlier in the week the PSNI chief constable voiced his concern about not enough Catholic applicants in the latest PSNI recruitment round.

"Approximately 3,500 applications were received, with about 27%, roughly 945 applicants, identifying as Catholic.

"Some nationalist commentators suggested the reintroduction of 50:50 recruitment. That means 50% of all recruits must be Catholic and 50% non-Catholic.

"50-50 recruitment was an unfair policy that undermined meritocracy, deepened division, and ignored real policing challenges.

"Policing should be about ability, not religion.

"Selecting recruits based on faith rather than competence sends the wrong message about the PSNI's priorities. It risks lowering standards and discouraging talented individuals from even considering the job.

"No-one should be denied an opportunity to be a police officer simply because of their religion, or lack thereof.

"Rather than imposing artificial quotas, efforts should focus on addressing any remaining barriers to Catholic recruitment through leadership within nationalism, not discrimination against others. Let's remember it took Sinn Fein 20 years to even attend a PSNI recruitment launch.

"This week one parent rang our office to voice her concern that because her son, though very well qualified, is male, white, heterosexual and a Protestant, he could be disadvantaged in securing one of the 500 training places.

"I understand that mother's concern. I trust that will not be the case in this process. It would be outrageous to be recruiting officers based on any metric other than their ability to do the job.

"The real challenge for the PSNI is not religious balance but recruitment and retention overall.

"Officers are leaving due to rising violence and job pressures. Addressing these core issues, rather than asking applicants' religion, sexuality or gender should be the focus.

"Fair, open recruitment based on skill and commitment is the best way to build a trusted, effective police force.