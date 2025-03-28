PSNI, West Midlands Police and Greater Manchester Police all inolved in case linked to Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland Marie Anderson
The investigation began after police were called to a Holywood address in September 2023, following a report.
The PSNI said then they “were unable to gain access to the address and, following contact, a man aged 63 was arrested for common assault and interviewed at Musgrave station" on September 24, 2023.
A file was subsequently sent to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) and the man accepted a caution for common assault a year later – in September 2024.
From the start, the PSNI asked West Midlands Police to examine aspects of the case, to avoid any conflict of interest.
In June 2024 – nine months after the incident – the NI Assembly was told Ms Anderson was on sick leave.
A month later, senior PSNI officers acknowledged rising public speculation about the live investigation, but said reasons beyond their control were causing delays.
In the first week of January this year Ms Anderson returned to her job.
However, now the PSNI has confirmed that Greater Manchester Police has also been involved in what is still an ongoing investigation.
Greater Manchester Police also confirmed to the News Letter today that they have been "assisting West Midlands Police from the outset of their independently-led investigation". The admission follows a report by the Irish News on the matter.
Neither the PSNI nor Greater Manchester Police could explain why it had been necessary to bring in a third police for the case. Nor could they say why the involvement of Greater Manchester Police is only being disclosed now.
Retired senior PSNI officer Jon Burrows, who was head of PSNI Discipline Branch, is concerned by the length of the probe.
"This is an unexpected development, normally such assistance is only sought in complex cases or ones that cross jurisdictions," he told the News Letter.
"I’ve never known such a delay or multi force investigation into what is some kind of unspecified domestic related incident.
"This case began in September 2023 and is still ongoing and trust in our justice system and police accountability body is being sapped by delay and lack of updates”.
UUP justice spokesman Doug Beattie said he too is increasingly concerned about the investigation as time goes on.
"We now have two police forces from GB investigating a single complaint of a domestic nature," he said.
"There seems to be no transparency around this investigation and why it has expanded from West Midland to Manchester police.
"It is important we get a resolution to this investigation and that it is both transparent, thorough and timely."
A spokesman for the Police Ombudsman’s office said: “As it is a police investigation, we do not have the information necessary to respond, and the police themselves would be best placed to deal with your enquiry.”