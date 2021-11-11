PUP’s Dr John Kyle: Both sides have sabotaged centenary celebrations for Northern Ireland - unionists should broadcast our successes

Writing for the Let’s Talk Loyalism website, the east Belfast councillor borrowed lyrics from Van Morrison, entitling his piece ‘The Bright Side of the Road’ – a perspective he argued would benefit both republicans and loyalists.

The east Belfast councillor said that unionists themselves are partly to blame for the lacklustre celebrations.

“David Ervine famously said unionists are clairvoyant and the news is always going to be bad,” he said. “And, in truth, sometimes it is. The NI Protocol element of Brexit was not good news.”

He added: “Our rights, opportunities and privileges have been curtailed by decisions taken on our behalf without our consent.”

However, he said that republicans have deliberately been sabotaging the NI brand.

“Unionist culture has suffered a sustained campaign of attrition by republicans, despite republican claims to respect unionists and their stated goal of creating ‘an Ireland of Equals’.

“Such claims ring echoingly hollow in the light of actions over the past year including opposition to any form of commemoration of the centenary of the state of Northern Ireland.”

However, despite the collapse of heavy industry in the west and 30 years of IRA violence, NI has again emerged as a success story, he said: “It has developed an international film and screen hub, become a world leader in cybersecurity, a leading destination for fintech investment and has developed a highly successful tourism industry.

“Without ignoring the problems, unionists and loyalists should be confidently broadcasting these successes. To be focusing on negatives or potential problems is self-defeating. The same attributes that contributed to these successes can be refocused on overcoming the socioeconomic problems that loyalist and republican communities both grapple with.”

Furthermore, the EU now acknowledges the NI Protocol must be changed.

“Much more is needed but the momentum is with us and movement is in the right direction. We must also scrutinise the opportunities which the protocol could offer Northern Ireland.”

He concluded that an economically vibrant and culturally rich NI is “the best counter argument” to a united Ireland.

“A home place characterised by partnership, equality and mutual respect (to quote the Belfast Agreement) is the most persuasive argument for Northern Ireland in the United Kingdom.”

Sinn Fein was invited to comment.

