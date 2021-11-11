Twelve people were killed and almost 70 others were injured in the IRA bombing of a Remembrance Sunday commemoration at Enniskillen cenotaph on 8 November 1987. The poster is understood to have been erected two days after the anniversary, on Wednesday night - the eve of Armistice Day, 11 November.

A PSNI spokesperson said they are aware of a number of posters being erected in the Enniskillen area yesterday on Wednesday evening, including one at the Cenotaph.

“Due to the sensitivities around Armistice Day, a decision was taken to remove and seize the poster at the Cenotaph,” they said. “This is being treated as a hate incident and an investigation is underway.”

A republican poster was erected at Enniskillen cenotaph two days after the anniversary of the Poppy Day bombing at the location, and on the eve of Armistice Day. Photo: Deborah Erskine MLA.

DUP Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine condemned those responsible.

“It is disgraceful that a republican poster was placed on Enniskillen war memorial last night,” she said. “For an organisation to erect these posters ahead of the acts of remembrance takes a special kind of twisted nature. They should front up and explain their need to be so insensitive and offensive.

“It was a deliberate act on the eve of Armistice Day. It was designed to offend. When this war memorial was unveiled in 1922, the first wreaths were laid by Protestant and Catholic orphans. It is those parents, who came from all faiths and none, that we remember, yet the people behind this poster, just endeavoured to cause hurt.

“I welcome the swift action by the police and their decision to investigate this as a hate crime. Anyone around Enniskillen who witnessed this poster being erected at the war memorial should get in touch with the police.

“Raising tensions and causing division is not what the people of Fermanagh and South Tyrone want. Those responsible are in the minority and always will be. Their sick agenda has no support.”

DUP councillor Cllr Keith Elliott added: “I thank those who ensured this particular poster was taken down quickly. However, this republican organisation erected posters across the town.

“We do not want this behaviour in Enniskillen. Nobody wants to see community relations damaged.”

UUP MLA Rosemary Barton also condemned the actions of those responsible.

“In this Armistice Day week and the 34th Anniversary of the IRA’s Massacre at Enniskillen, the erecting of a number of these vile posters in the town - including at the War Memorial - is nothing but a hideous attempt to stoke up tensions once again in the area and people are indeed both disgusted and outraged,” she said.

“The Enniskillen Cenotaph is a place to remember those who lost their lives in both World Wars regardless of creed or colour, and it is also where people lost their lives in the IRA’s Enniskillen Bomb in 1987.

“Cenotaphs and War Memorials should be a place of respect and contemplation. Only a seriously twisted mind would seek to erect the type of poster that was put up at Enniskillen War Memorial in advance of Armistice Day, and timed to cause the maximum hurt and offence.

“This is a hate crime which must be condemned by all political parties and as the police investigate, I am calling on them to increase their surveillance around all war memorials.”

Fermanagh and South Tyrone TUV spokesperson Alex Elliott has written to the Chief Constable about the matter to ask what action the PSNI is taking.

“Given the events at that site in 1987 the placing of the poster has done enormous damage to community relations and is seen by both the Unionist community and innocent victims for exactly what it was - a calculated poke in the eye,” he said.

He suggested that potential offences committed may be a hate crime against soldiers, families and their dependents and behaviour likely to lead to a breach of the peace.

This story will be updated with developments today.

