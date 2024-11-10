​Acts of remembrance took place in towns and cities across Northern Ireland today in honour of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in two World Wars and other conflicts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Lisburn the Royal British Legion organised an Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial Lisburn at 11.00am. Lisburn and Castlereagh Mayor Kurtis Dickson said a larger crowd than normal attended.

"I was talking to some of the gentlemen in the Royal British Legion, the Lisburn branch, and they were saying it's probably the biggest they've seen in it in a number of years," he told the News Letter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We paraded to the Cenotaph with the cadets and some members of the armed forces. "It was a real honour, of course, and as mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, to be there today and to lay a wreath on behalf of the half of our council and to remember the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for the very ideals and freedoms that we're so often take for granted today.

Paying respects to the Fallen at the Hillsborough Branch of the Royal British Legion event in the village on Remembrance Sunday 2024.

"I would also like to express my gratitude to the Lisburn branch of the Royal British Legion for ensuring that the active remembrance continues and that the brave sacrifices of our armed forces are not forgotten."

The night before, the Army in Northern Ireland organised a special event of remembrance at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council headquarters. The Bugles, Pipes and Drums of the 2nd Battalion The Royal Irish Regiment entertained at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council at a Festival of Remembrance attended by politicians, veterans and all three Services of the Armed Forces.

In Antrim a parade formed at 2pm in Railway Street car park ahead of a Remembrance Service in All Saints Parish Church. There was a brief pause along the parade route for the Branch Chairman/President and a representative from the PSNI to lay wreaths at Royal Ulster Constabulary Memorial in Alexander Irvine Park. The Mayor of Antrim & Newtownabbey, councillor Neil Kelly attended remembrance events in Antrim and Ballyclare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would say there were hundreds of people, and around over 200 at both," he told the News Letter.

The Remembrance Day parade in Antrim town makes its way through the town centre today led by Councillor Neill Kelly, the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

"Both events were very well attended by the public, as well as organizations, and there was a wide age range as well, including many young people. A lot of schools and young people were involved in both Ballyclare and Antrim.

In Ballyclare the parade formed up in Harrier Way Car Park at 10:15am and continued around the Square to War Memorial Park where the service began at 11am. Doagh and Fairview Primary Schools both took part.

1st Ballyclare Boys' Brigade Company Section boys placed a wreath. Ballyclare Comrades FC said that Club Chairman James Kirk laid a wreath prior to Saturday's game against Ards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Newtownards councillors paraded from Old Cross Street car park at 10.00am to the Cenotaph at Court Square. Following a wreath laying ceremony at 10.10am, the Royal British Legion paraded to First Ards Presbyterian Church for the Remembrance Service which began at 11.30am. On Saturday at Ards Football Club chairman Warren Patton laid a wreath ahead of the minute's silence. Loyalist blogger and campaigner Jamie Bryson posted a photo on social media yesterday of the Union flag "flying proudly from the War Memorial in Donaghadee looking out over Britannia’s seas".

At the remembrance service in Newtownards was long standing standard bearer for the Newtownards RUC GC Association, Roy Graham. Photo: Pacemaker

He added: "It will now remain there from this day forth 365 days a year in a fitting tribute to all those who fought and died to keep us British and keep us free."