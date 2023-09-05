Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to the 28-year-old father from the Strabane area who died on Monday following a stabbing at the weekend.

Mr Browne was attacked outside a bar on Main Street in Castlederg on Saturday,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Floral tributes have been laid at the site, and a vigil is planned to take place in the town on Wednesday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Renewed appeal from PSNI for information around murder of Conor Browne in Castlederg

Castlederg Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club Caislean na Deirge Naomh Eoghan described Mr Browne as a “hard working, civil, funny and thoughtful young man”, adding he was “one of the real good guys”.

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has said that people in the area are heartbroken following Mr Browne’s death, and urged anyone with information to speak to police.

“There is a real sense of loss right across this area following the death of Conor Browne,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My thoughts are with his family, friends and all who knew him. The tributes that have been paid following his tragic passing shows the high regard in which he was held by the local community.

“For a young father to lose his life in this way is absolutely heartbreaking and I know that people have been deeply affected by Conor’s death. Castlederg is the type of area where everyone knows each other and people can’t believe that this senseless loss of life has happened on their doorsteps.

“I would urge anyone with any information about what happened to come forward to police immediately. Those responsible for this death must be held accountable.”

Four men – aged 31, 27 and two aged 28 – remained in police custody on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward and speak to officers.

“I would continue to appeal to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us in our investigation into this young man’s death to contact us at the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 127 02/09/23,” they said.

“Alternatively you can submit information and/or upload videos, images and dash cam footage onto the Major Incident Public Portal on https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S11-PO1