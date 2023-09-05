News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Renewed appeal from PSNI for information around murder of Conor Browne in Castlederg

Police have issued a renewed appeal for information following the murder of Conor Browne in Co Tyrone.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 5th Sep 2023, 17:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 17:36 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to the 28-year-old father from the Strabane area who died on Monday following a stabbing at the weekend.

Mr Browne was attacked outside a bar on Main Street in Castlederg on Saturday,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Floral tributes have been laid at the site, and a vigil is planned to take place in the town on Wednesday evening.

Renewed appeal from PSNI for information around murder of Conor Browne in CastledergRenewed appeal from PSNI for information around murder of Conor Browne in Castlederg
Renewed appeal from PSNI for information around murder of Conor Browne in Castlederg
Most Popular

Castlederg Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club Caislean na Deirge Naomh Eoghan described Mr Browne as a “hard working, civil, funny and thoughtful young man”, adding he was “one of the real good guys”.

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has said that people in the area are heartbroken following Mr Browne’s death, and urged anyone with information to speak to police.

“There is a real sense of loss right across this area following the death of Conor Browne,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“My thoughts are with his family, friends and all who knew him. The tributes that have been paid following his tragic passing shows the high regard in which he was held by the local community.

“For a young father to lose his life in this way is absolutely heartbreaking and I know that people have been deeply affected by Conor’s death. Castlederg is the type of area where everyone knows each other and people can’t believe that this senseless loss of life has happened on their doorsteps.

“I would urge anyone with any information about what happened to come forward to police immediately. Those responsible for this death must be held accountable.”

Four men – aged 31, 27 and two aged 28 – remained in police custody on Tuesday evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward and speak to officers.

“I would continue to appeal to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us in our investigation into this young man’s death to contact us at the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 127 02/09/23,” they said.

“Alternatively you can submit information and/or upload videos, images and dash cam footage onto the Major Incident Public Portal on https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S11-PO1

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers.uk.org.”