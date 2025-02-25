SDLP backs anonymity for councillors on flag decisions - but Alliance remain silent

SDLP Belfast City councillor Carl Whyte. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

​An SDLP councillor has backed a decision by the Information Commissioner supporting anonymity for councillors involved in a flag decision – but the Alliance Party, whose representatives were involved, has remained silent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast SDLP man ​Carl Whyte has argued for elected representatives names being concealed when taking decisions on certain issues where there is a perceived threat.

However, the Alliance Party has not responded to questions from the News Letter on the matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has also declined to answer questions from the News Letter about why different standards apply in Northern Ireland than the rest of the UK.

Comber Cenotaph. There has been criticism of a decision to grant anonymity to councillors who blocked year-round flying of the Union Flag at war memorials in Ards and North Down.

The ICO said last week that “there are certain sensitive topics in Northern Ireland politics which make it more problematic for elected representatives”.

The data watchdog said naming councillors who submitted a call-in motion to overturn a vote on flying the Union Flag at Ards and North Down (AND) borough council would be “unlawful”. The councillors are opposed to the release of their identities “from a safety perspective”.

The ICO report also talked about “potential for harm or danger” – adding that the councillors “are highly concerned about what conduct might be levelled at them if they are named”. However, the PSNI have said they “have not received any complaint regarding this matter”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Alliance Party was asked by the News Letter if it believes that decisions being taken in secret is a tenable situation in a democracy – as well as about the nature of the threats facing councillors and why they haven't been reported to police. The party did not respond.

Speaking on the BBC’s Nolan Show, SDLP councillor Whyte defended the principle of the identities of elected representatives being concealed.

“No one is suggesting that there’s some cabal of councillors in Ards and North Down – who aren’t in my party – who are against transparency, against openness, against being held accountable.