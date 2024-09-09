SDLP Opposition says Executive's plan for government has a ‘shocking lack of targets’

Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole said that SDLP's own Plan for Change included "meaningful targets and positive ideas to deliver for families".

The Executive’s draft Programme for Government contains shockingly little by way of specific targets, according to the Leader of the Opposition at Stormont.

The SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole said “after seven months of an operational Executive, which came after more than 18 months of advance meetings between Executive parties and civil servants, the 85 page document… contained barely any new policy interventions – and virtually no clear, binding targets for the public to judge the Executive”.

His comments come as the Executive announced its joint plan for governing from the four main parties.

The opposition leader said among the “most glaring omissions” are “the lack of any clear target for reducing waiting times or waiting lists, cutting backlogs in Special Educational Needs provision, action to address poverty or clear interventions to rescue the deteroriating situation at Lough Neagh”.

“Both the First and deputy First Minister failed to point to any specific and measurable targets in the Programme for Government when pressed by the Opposition in the Assembly chamber, repeatedly pointing to the consultation period for the document – but without promising that more specific targets would be included in the final document.

“It is also notable that even previously agreed policies such as the delivery of Casement Park or the appointment of language commissioners are either only vaguely referred to or not mentioned at all”.

Mr O’Toole added: “I simply can’t find any clear, measurable targets that the Executive is setting itself. The document even includes charts explaining how extraordinary and out-of-control our health waiting lists have become – but no clear targets on reducing them.

“The public have waited years for a clear plan, and after today they still don’t have one.

“The Executive cannot expect to be garlanded for simply producing a document full of aspirational language – much of it waffle - but without clear delivery plans, legislation or targets”.