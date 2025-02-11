SDLP will not attend St Patrick’s Day events in Washington DC

Donald and Melania Trump with a bowl of Shamrock, presented by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during a St Patrick's Day Celebration reception and Shamrock presentation ceremony at the White House in Washington D.C in 2019

The SDLP has ruled out attending any events for St Patrick's Day in Washington DC next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traditionally, political leaders from across the island travel to the US capital every March to take part in events.

These include the presentation by the Irish premier of a bowl of shamrock to the US President at the White House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, SDLP leader Claire Hanna said her party will not take part for the second year in a row due to the stance by the US over Gaza .

"Last year, the SDLP made the decision not to send anyone to Washington for St Patrick's Day as we could not endorse the US government while it armed and supported the bombardment of Gaza ," she said.

"We hope the fragile ceasefire will deliver a lasting peace and the return of hostages to their families, but the rhetoric of Donald Trump , around the displacement and ethnic cleansing of millions of people, is absolutely beyond the pale.

"We can't in good conscience attend parties hosted in that context."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland's First Minister, Michelle O'Neill , and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly have not yet indicated if they will attend St Patrick's Day events in the US this year.