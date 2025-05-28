'Sean' sectarian saga has shown the Policing Board up as unfit for purpose says ex-top PSNI man

The Policing Board has shown itself to be “unfit for purpose” due to its handling of the allegations of sectarianism against the PSNI – allegations which later turned out to be untrue.

That is the view of Jon Burrows, who has led the campaign to clear the name of the PSNI's Tactical Support Group after an anonymous ex-officer, known to the public only as ‘Sean’, said he had experienced anti-Catholic bigotry in the unit.

Sean, who is aged 45 and recently medically retired from the force, made the accusations in a newspaper article in March.

He then confessed in the News Letter's weekend edition to making the whole thing up.

Officers of the Tactical Support Group (TSG) at a protest in Belfast in 2024; accusations of sectarianism against the unit have been revealed as false

He said he was unwell and vulnerable, and asked the forgiveness of his fellow officers.

Mr Burrows has been acting as a spokesman for scores of Sean's former colleagues.

Mr Burrows spent 22 years in the police (both the PSNI and The Met), held rank of superintendent, and ended his career as head of the PSNI internal discipline branch.

“Sadly the Policing Board has been shown again to be unfit for purpose,” he said, adding that he believes UUP man Alan Chambers was the only MLA to raise the matter in the last two board meetings.

“The board appeared to accept the unsatisfactory position this case was left in – riddled with its ambiguity and contradictory statements.

“They were neither curious enough nor robust enough and it was left to former officers to sort this matter out.

“They need to remember they are the statutory accountability body for the PSNI.”

Though he did not mention the DUP by name, the party is the biggest unionist contingent on the Policing Board, with three members.

Back in the April meeting of the board, Chief Constable Jon Boutcher had told the board he was staying “neutral” on Sean's allegations, despite dozens of his former colleagues disputing them.

Then in the May meeting, board chairman Mukesh Sharma asked for an update.

Mr Boutcher said that “I've no concerns that the Blacks [Sean's former unit], the officers, his colleagues, acted in a sectarian way” towards Sean – but he also stressed how “thoroughly decent” Sean was.

The only MLA to quiz him on the issue of Sean's allegations that day was Mr Chambers.

“Has Sean disassociated himself from the newspaper article or is he still standing over it?” he asked.

Mr Boutcher replied: “I'm not going to discuss it any further than I already have in public. And I'm going to draw a line under it.”

Mr Burrows' comments about the board not being fit-for-purpose were put to the DUP.

Board member Trevor Clarke MLA responded: “At the last board meeting, the Sean case was raised by the chair, Mukesh Sharma. In the chief constable’s response to that question, he was clear there has not been sectarianism towards anyone on that team (the TSG).

“Unfortunately, the chief refused to be drawn on any further questioning at that point, particularly on any comments made by Sean in either his initial interview or any follow-up statements.

“Whilst the Policing Board has a role in holding the PSNI, including the chief constable, to account, the full extent of that role shouldn’t be assumed from what happens during a meeting in public once a month.

“Jon Burrows’ work has been very important in assisting the wider scrutiny of this issue. He has been able to look at issues which raise questions beyond just the PSNI, but the final retraction of the allegations doesn’t mean the work of board members has ended.”

Mr Clarke added: “I will continue to pursue this.”