Arlene Foster, former first minister of Northern Ireland and former leader of the DUP

Arlene Foster said that the Together UK Foundation aims to “communicate the UK’s everyday benefits every day – consistently and persistently”.

The organisation has been in the pipeline for some months, and it was launched in London late on Wednesday night via an address from Baroness Foster (having first been unveiled at a meeting in Belfast in August).

In her London speech, at a private function in Kensington, she declared that “separatism, in whatever form, is not the answer”.

She said: “A common trait of the separatist factions is their belief that their victory is an historic inevitability. It enables them to carry on

regardless of failure after failure, but makes them inflexible on means.

“We know the future is not written, but we know how it can be.”

The foundation describes itself as “a not-for-profit, non-party political organisation with an all-female board of trustees”.

Speaking to the News Letter several weeks ago, she had said: “The idea behind Together UK is to have a UK-wide organisation, not just dealing with republicans in Northern Ireland but also in Scotland as well.

“The idea is we will be organising conferences, seminars, putting out publications, and it’s on a completely non party political basis; obviously I’m not a member of the party any more, and the people on the board are from all sorts of backgrounds.

“I know sometimes when unionists see what is happening from the united Ireland people, they get very depressed.

“But I’m saying there’s already a foundation in place and we’re developing all that.

“We’ll be working with the government at Westminster, and indeed with the Labour Party because there are some people in the Labour Party who are pro-keeping the Union together.”

All of this comes against a backdrop of regular gatherings held by Ireland’s Future, including one in Belfast’s Ulster Hall on Wednesday night.

This series of roadshows has seen speakers ranging from actor Jimmy Nesbitt to SNP president Michael Russell take to stages across the island – not least Dublin’s giant 3Arena in October.

