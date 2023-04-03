Sharp exchanges between elected representatives as Council row looms over Greenfinches

There were sharp exchanges between elected representatives last week at the Belfast City Council standards and business committee meeting after the DUP forwarded a motion about the 50th anniversary of the Greenfinches in Northern Ireland.

The motion, forwarded by councillor Sarah Bunting, states that the council “recognises the 50th anniversary of Greenfinches in Northern Ireland, (and) remembers that on July 6th 1973 the Ulster Defence Regiment Bill permitted the recruitment of women into the Ulster Defence Regiment”.

It adds: “Women were given the codeword ‘Greenfinch’ and defended Northern Ireland throughout the period known as The Troubles. We are forever grateful for their commitment and sacrifice.”

​Last November’s Remembrance Sunday service at Belfast City Hall. The DUP wants to establish a Greenfinches commemoration at council headquarters

Sinn Fein proposed that the motion be rejected, and DUP councillor Tracy Kelly forwarded an amendment to this, proposing the motion goes to the full council for debate.

On a recorded vote, nine councillors supported the DUP amendment, from the DUP, Alliance, the UUP and the Green Party, while nine councillors objected from Sinn Féin, the SDLP, and People Before Profit.

In a split chamber the chairperson has the deciding vote – in this case Alliance councillor Eric Hanvey went with his party and supported the DUP amendment.

The original DUP motion will now go to the April full council meeting for debate.

Sinn Fein councillor Joe Duffy told the committee: “There is nothing to celebrate in a regiment so discredited the British government had it disbanded. It is a matter of historical fact that members of the UDR were directly involved in sectarian killings, including the passing on of information about nationalists and republicans to loyalist gangs.”

People Before Profit councillor Fiona Ferguson said: “I fear this is electioneering on the part of the DUP.”

Ms Kelly said: “I am not surprised at some of the comments, but I am certainly not electioneering – it is 50 years that we are celebrating women in the army. We thought it would be nice to have that acknowledged.

“To talk about the British Army in the way they have, when we know others in this country bombed, maimed and shot a lot of innocent people – and they are commemorated all the time.”