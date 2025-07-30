The UK Government has been urged to reconsider its decision to cut its backing for a significant Irish peace fund.

The Government confirmed it had decided not to continue with the £1 million contribution to the International Fund for Ireland (IFI) in 2024-25, citing a “very challenging fiscal position”.

The IFI was originally set up by the UK and Irish governments as an independent international organisation in 1986.

It delivers a range of peace and reconciliation initiatives across Northern Ireland and Irish border counties, including supporting communities to work towards removal of the remaining peace walls.

Sinn Fein North Belfast MP John Finucane said he is concerned about the move, and said he will raise it directly with Secretary of State Hilary Benn.

“It is extremely concerning that the British Government is to cut funding for IFI,” he said.

“IFI was established to promote peace, reconciliation and a better future for all communities across Ireland.

“Peace is hard-won and hard-fought. It can never be taken for granted, and crucial funds like this must continue to be supported.

“The British Government should be increasing funding in light of the withdrawal of US support, not imposing further hardship.

“I will be writing to British Secretary of State Hilary Benn, calling for his Government to reverse this decision and ensure IFI can continue its vital grassroots-led programmes.”

Responding, a UK Government spokesperson said: “This Government inherited a very challenging fiscal position, and needed to take difficult but necessary decisions to place the public finances on a sustainable footing.

“As a result, the Government has decided not to continue with the £1 million contribution to the International Fund for Ireland in 2024-25.