North Antrim DUP MLA Paul Frew says Sinn Fein “knows there is no realistic prospect of a border poll” after Mary Lou McDonald’s latest comments on Irish unity.

The Sinn Fein leader said UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer must show a commitment to deliver a referendum on constitutional change by 2030, and stated that the new government in Dublin must implement “urgent” measures in preparation for unity.

However, Ms McDonald’s words were met with disagreement by Mr Frew who stated that Sinn Fein should concentrate on issues that affect daily lives rather than the prospect of Irish unity.

He further outlined how Sinn Fein have constantly changed the goalposts in terms of a proposed date for a border poll to take place.

“Sinn Fein’s standard playbook when they want to distract from internal and external difficulties is to tout a border poll,” he said.

"We all remember Gerry Adams, in 2011, predicting that Northern Ireland would have left the Union by 2016. Then, in August 2021, his crystal ball must have shown a different date, and 2016 became 2024. In May 2022, Mary Lou McDonald called for a border poll by 2027, but by July 2022, this had shifted to 2030. In February 2024, Michelle O’Neill again moved the goalposts, calling for a border poll by 2034.

"Sinn Fein knows there is no realistic prospect of a border poll. The people of Northern Ireland want stability and a focus on the issues that affect their daily lives.

"Sinn Fein should be holding Labour’s feet to fire about the Employer National Insurance rises taxing business to death, costing jobs and driving up prices, rather than beating the drum for a divisive border poll."