The DUP leader said while Sinn Fein appeared to have “paused” their plans for a border poll, Friends of Sinn Fein in the USA and Canada were receiving a message that “the sole focus was on a united Ireland”.

He said recent statements from Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill that the party was concentrating on the energy and cost-of-living crises was an attempt to “gas light” [manipulate by distorting the truth] the people of Northern Ireland.

The Sinn Fein email to Irish-American fund raisers and supporters urges them to watch their latest party political broadcast for the Assembly election.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Sinn Fein was sending out one message in Northern Ireland and another to its North American supporters

While the video fronted by North Belfast MP John Finucane concentrates in the main on cost-of-living issues and the need for change, the message to Irish-American backers posted within the last 48 hours focuses on the push for a united Ireland.

It tells Friends of Sinn Fein: “With Sinn Fein leading in the polls, the election on May 5th could be truly historic. It will be an opportunity to deliver real change in the North of Ireland and across all of Ireland.

“A united Ireland will be a stronger, better and fairer country. To realise this opportunity will require your continued support. Please take two minutes to watch this important video and share it with you friends and family.”

Sir Jeffrey said the message aimed at drumming up financial and political support from “wealthy donors in North America” tells the truth about Sinn Fein’s real intentions after the Assembly election on May 5.

Sinn Fein leader Michelle O'Neill at a Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce breakfast in Belfast this week

“In February, Michelle O’Neill told Sky News that republicans were ‘closer than we ever have been (to a united Ireland) and I think now the time is to plan’.

“In March, Sinn Fein spent huge amounts of money taking out newspaper adverts across the United States claiming ‘now is the time’ for a border poll.

“The Sinn Fein website even today has a homepage banner declaring ‘Time for Irish Unity’ leading to a dedicated section of the site,” he said.

The DUP leader continued: “None of these are surprising, except for the fact that Michelle O’Neill is now attempting to gas light the population of Northern Ireland by telling them that Sinn Fein isn’t really interested in a united Ireland after all.

“Anyone who believes that one statement from Michelle O’Neill would overturn decades of republican dedication to the break-up of the United Kingdom is either dangerously naive or must share Sinn Fein’s desire to deceive the public.”

He added: “While Sinn Fein’s only plan for Northern Ireland is a divisive border poll, I have a five point plan to build a better future for Northern Ireland within the Union by fixing our National Health Service and investing £1 billion more in it, growing our economy and creating 20,000 jobs in the next five years, helping working families by delivering 30 hours free childcare per week and tackling the cost of living crisis, keeping our schools world-class, and working to remove the Irish Sea border.”

At an event organised by the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce in Belfast earlier this week, Michelle O’Neill said people were not waking up thinking about Irish unity.

“I think people woke up this morning thinking about the cost-of-living crisis. I think people woke up this morning around the pressure they feel right now.

“So I am focused on the cost-of-living crisis, I’m focused on what I will do in health, I’m focused on what I’m going to do in the next Executive on the other side of the election. I’m focused on what I will do with the economy brief. I’m focused on all of these things,” she told the gathering of business leaders.

She emphasised that there was no contradiction between working within the political institutions at Stormont and also trying to achieve a united Ireland.

“There won’t be any secret that I want to see unity in the country, but I am focused for today on the cost-of-living crisis,” she said.