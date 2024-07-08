Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sir Keir Starmer has arrived at Stormont Castle in his first visit to Northern Ireland since becoming Prime Minister.

He was greeted at the castle steps by Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

Sir Keir is on a tour of the UK following his landslide win in last week’s General Election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir Starmer discussed parliamentary schedules at Westminster and Stormont with Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly as they met at Stormont Castle.

The new Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP, pictured meeting First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly at Stormont Castle on Monday morning. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Ms Little-Pengelly told the Prime Minister the powersharing Executive was working on its programme for government.

They were joined by new Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn.

And Sir Keir Starmer has since arrived at Parliament Buildings at Stormont following his meeting with Northern Ireland’s political leaders at nearby Stormont Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was greeted at the foot of the steps of the landmark building by Assembly speaker Edwin Poots.

Sir Keir was accompanied by Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn.