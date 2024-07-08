Sir Keir Starmer has arrived in Northern Ireland to meet Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly
and live on Freeview channel 276
He was greeted at the castle steps by Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.
Sir Keir is on a tour of the UK following his landslide win in last week’s General Election.
Sir Keir Starmer discussed parliamentary schedules at Westminster and Stormont with Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly as they met at Stormont Castle.
Ms Little-Pengelly told the Prime Minister the powersharing Executive was working on its programme for government.
They were joined by new Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn.
And Sir Keir Starmer has since arrived at Parliament Buildings at Stormont following his meeting with Northern Ireland’s political leaders at nearby Stormont Castle.
He was greeted at the foot of the steps of the landmark building by Assembly speaker Edwin Poots.
Sir Keir was accompanied by Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn.
Four pro-Palestine protesters shouted and waved Palestine flags as the Prime Minister arrived.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.