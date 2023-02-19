'Spirit of Dunkirk' rallying call to unionists ahead of expected Northern Ireland Protocol deal

The Centre for the Union NI director said that if the Act of Union must be fully restored – including an “end to EU law and the ECJ (European Court of Justice) – to prevent “a split in the unionist family”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in Northern Ireland last week to meet with the main political parties as Downing Street and the European Union prepare the ground for a package of measures designed to overcome post-Brexit trading difficulties.

Unionists have been largely united in opposition to EU rules being enforced in Northern Ireland, creating an effective trade border between NI and GB.

Jamie Bryson

In a statement, Mr Bryson said: “There are non-negotiable red lines upon which no self respecting unionist could ever compromise. The first being the Act of Union.

"Lord Trimble correctly said ‘the Act of Union is the Union’. The inconsistency with the Act of Union – as set out in multiple court rulings – is caused by the application of EU laws, the jurisdiction of the ECJ and the increased requirements for paperwork and checks moving GB-NI, which doesn’t apply for those moving within GB.

“The test is simple: does any deal restore the Act of Union? To do so that requires an end to EU law and the ECJ, and that all goods moving GB-NI to be subject to the same requirements.

“Any deal which doesn’t satisfy those tests will be constitutionally unacceptable, and no self-respecting unionist should even consider trying to finesse or compromise on those fundamental issues.”

Mr Bryson added: “Unionism is more united than I have ever known. There is a real spirit of Dunkirk. There will be intense efforts to break that spirit, everyone must stick together and not allow that to happen. Any effort to sell a deal which seeks to fudge or finesse the fundamental constitutional tests will cause a split in the unionist family.