Sporting community need to stand united to reverse funding decision: Irish League chairman

The proposed redevelopment of Coleraine Showgrounds would see a community hub created beside a North West Regional Stadium

Coleraine FC, who had completed phase one of a redevelopment of the Showgrounds, were to use cash pledged to sub-regional stadia to develop an state-of-the-art ground which would be a focus for the local community and also attract teams from outside NI looking for a pre-season training base.

Chairman Colin McKendry said the club had a new 3G pitch installed in the first phase of a £7m project. The next phase would be to transform a three-acre grass area beside the stadium into a 3G area for community use.

The final phase of the vision is for an all-seater stadium with an international-size pitch accommodating between 6,000 and 8,000 spectators. Mr McKendry, who is vice president of the IFA and a board member of the Northern Ireland Football League, said: “It’s probably in the range of £700,000 we’ve spent since last year in getting the place up to the standard that we are now at.

Plans for a new grandstand at Bangor FC

“We were doing that with the vision that we had applied for outline planning permission for an area at the back of the pitch where we want to build a community space. We do intend to do that through the [UK Government’s] ‘Levelling Up Fund’.

“That in itself would give us a separate area where we could have all our youth groups, community groups, I don’t care who they are as long as the place is thriving, it’s vibrant, being utilised seven days a week.

“That is always the aim of the club to bring the community into the area around the club. What it will do is regenerate the area of Coleraine which is an area of deprivation – that’s not me saying that, that is the statistics that are produced for Northern Ireland.”

He added: “What we were looking for through the Sub Regional Stadia Programme was to create a North West Regional Stadium with state of the art training facilities and a community hub.

“If you’re a team, say from Scotland, who doesn’t want to be going to Spain for pre-season training on an annual basis, Coleraine is right on your doorstep. There’s some great golf courses for a bit of rest and relaxation, great hotels – it all makes sense.”

He said: “It was incredibly disappointing but not unexpected when the minister made the announcement.

“I sincerely hope that we as a footballing family all come together and put pressure on the minister to reverse her judgement.

“I would also strongly support engaging with the Gaelic community, I believe both communities need the facilities.

“My thinking is that all the sporting communities should come together and put pressure on the minister to reverse her judgement.

“It’s very disappointing that sport finds itself embroiled in a political situation, there are undoubtedly those who are using this is a political weapon, all they’re doing is depriving the youth and prosperity of all of society by their shortsightedness.”

He added: “We’re proceeding with all our plans and hopefully further down the line after the election when there’s new candidates in, the money can be resurrected.”

Intermediate club Bangor FC planned to use funding from the Department for Communities ill-fated stadia programme as part of the club’s push to return to the Premiership.

Largely based on cash from Deirdre Hargey’s department, the club – who have been absent from Northern Ireland’s top division for more than 10 years – submitted a planning application for a new 480-seater grandstand and community hub.

Bangor FC Chairman Graham Bailie said: “We are extremely disappointed about the news of the funding package for football stadia in Northern Ireland being shelved.

“These funds were set to transform football club facilities across Northern Ireland.

“A new modern grandstand and community hub are an essential step in the evolution of our plans to bring Premiership football back to Bangor FC.

“Our ambition is to continue making progress on the pitch, and supporting the local community off it.

“That is why we included a community hub at the heart of this project.

“However, it was always dependent on securing a combination of public funds, from the Sub Regional Stadia Programme, and private investment opportunities.”

He said the club now needs an answer to the question of whether the funding will now be available in the budget which spans 2022 to 2025.

Mr Bailie said: “Bangor is one of the largest conurbations in Northern Ireland, and our continued vision is to upgrade the ground to match this position, as we progress through the leagues and return to the Irish Premiership.”

Despite the obvious setback, he said: “We need to keep trying to push forward, so as a board we are working through all other options which we think might be available.

“The facility upgrade is needed in order for us to continue our progress.”

