An indefinite ban on the sale or supply of puberty blockers to anyone under 18 came into effect in Northern Ireland in December.

Last year the Conservative government introduced an emergency ban on the drugs which was extended to Northern Ireland in August.

In December all four Stormont Executive parties voted to make the ban permanent.

In a statement this week, Foyle Pride said it has "always been a protest" and "a statement of resistance".

"With that in mind, we are making our stance clear: political parties involved in the NI Executive’s decision to ban puberty blockers will not be invited to participate in Foyle Pride Festival 2025."

The result will be no party banners in the parade, advertisements in the programme, official messages from the mayor.

It added: "This decision also extends to parties that remained silent when trans lives were under attack. Allyship is more than just rainbow flags and Pride Month social media posts - it means showing up when it matters."

Executive parties have defended themselves after Foyle Pride boycotted them for banning puberty blockers for children. (Left to right) Justice Minister Naomi Long, First Minister Michelle O'Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly and Health Minister Mike Nesbitt during a Stormont Executive press conference. Photo: PA

Green Party Leader Mal O’Hara responded by calling for all Pride organisations to do the same.

“These Executive Parties have betrayed lgbtq+ people and our families," the Irish Senator said. "They have promised a funded LGBTQ+ strategy since 2007 and never delivered it."

He added: “The one thing that this Executive was able to do was institute a ban on puberty blockers. They did not consult with our community and announced this decision through a tweet."

Stormont parties initially promised this was temporary but it has since become permanent, he said.

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton described it as "an incredibly honest" statement from Foyle Pride, which he claimed backs up a long standing DUP argument.

"The Pride Parade is a protest and therefore the involvement of the police, the BBC or other public sector bodies is clearly incompatible," he said.

" Public sector organisations should not be involved in political campaigns.

"We rightly opposed puberty blockers as they are destructive to children. These treatments are not, and could never have been described as 'normal healthcare'."

Instead he said the NHS should help young people who "bear the scars" from such drugs.

A UUP spokesperson said it was "disappointed" by the proposed blanket ban.

"As a rule, we do not see anything positive in boycotts," it added. "As for helping, our Health Minister recently tasked officials with revitalising the Gender Identity Service with an injection of funding close to £1 million at a time when health budgets are stretched beyond their limits.”

An SDLP spokesperson insisted that it has a strong track record of supporting LGBTQ+ rights.

"In Opposition we have used our position to robustly hold the Executive accountable for its failures towards the LGBTQ+ community around conversion therapy and other important issues," it said.

"We call on the Communities Minister to engage with the sector to bring forward a long-overdue and properly resourced LGBTQ+ strategy as soon as possible.

“The SDLP takes part in Pride parades across Northern Ireland every year in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community and we will continue to do so in accordance with the wishes of the event organisers.”