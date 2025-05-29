'Tensions' warning from DUP councillor over upcoming Kneecap appearance at Belfast Vital

​A DUP councillor has raised the prospect of "tensions" around an upcoming Kneecap gig in Belfast.

Tracy Kelly was speaking after the west Belfast rap crew were axed from the bill at the large TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow in July amid warnings from police about "safety" at the event.

There have been questions raised for weeks about fate of the 40,000-strong Belfast Vital gig in August, which is to be held on council-owned land at Boucher Playing Fields, as the group has become enmeshed in controversy.

One of its members, Mo Chara (aka Liam Og O hAnnaidh, or Liam O’Hanna), is currently charged with showing support for a banned terror group: namely the Lebanese Islamist militia Hezbollah.

Kneecap (with Liam O'Hanna on the left), pictured at the premiere of their publicly-funded film in west Belfast last year; their appearance at TRNSMT in Glasgow has now been cancelled, but they are set to appear in Belfast at a similar-sized gig in August

The charge stems from a video which circulated last month allegedly showing O'Hanna wrapped in the flag of Hezbollah while shouting "up Hezbollah!" during a gig in London.

The exact charge is that he "displayed an article, namely a flag, in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation, namely Hizballah [the government's spelling of the group], contrary to section 13(1)(b) and (3) of the Terrorism Act 2000".

O'Hanna, 27, has been summoned by post to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 18.

Kneecap has said its members do not support Hezbollah and have indicated the charge will be contested.

The group is known for its outspoken republicanism, with member DJ Provai commonly wearing a balaclava in the colours of the tricolour – something which is also often sported by fans.

Councillor Kelly said such displays are "very, very insensitive and intimidating".

She represents The Village area of south Belfast – a largely-loyalist district which is the closest neighbourhood to Boucher Playing Fields.

She said there have been issues in the past with "anti-social behaviour" from rowdy republican football fans walking in the area to games.

"Having Kneecap supporters going past on the day too is only going to raise more tensions, I believe, in an area that's already sensitive," she said.

"It'll be a bit more of a headache on the day I suppose you have nearly 40,000 people going to a concert... we've already got enough issues up there without having to add to it."

She said her party is awaiting legal advice from the council about what steps they can take over the gig.

"It's not something we've actually had to deal with before," she said.

"It's a bit of a new one. It's a good summer festival which young people enjoy. Sometimes the only complaint is that the music's too loud. But this one's slightly different…

"There's a lot of chat about it. People disagree, but I suppose it depends on where you live and who you speak to as well. There's plenty out there saying 'oh it's ok'. If you're asking me as a unionist, and where I live, then no: people don't want it."

Councillor Sonia Copeland of the UUP told a similar story: they are awaiting legal advice from the council's solicitors before they can decide on next steps.

But she said that "from what I can understand we as councillors have no say really on who plays... it's up to the promoter".

"We need to I suppose be very careful around what we can do legally and not do with the promoter with regard to that," she said.

She added: "I think they should personally be dropped from the bill because I, along with my colleague, have received a number of complaints around it.

"Jim [Rodgers] certainly has had quite a few have contacted him."

She said it shows they need to look at future arrangements with promoters "and what is expected of them when they bring different groups in to play on council property".

Speaking about the axing of Kneecap from the TRANSMT bill, Police Scotland said: "Officers have highlighted the potential reaction of such a large audience to this band would require a significant policing operation in order to support the delivery of a safe event.

“We have also passed on information from the public around safety concerns to allow organisers to make an informed decision on the running of the festival.”