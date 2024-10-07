Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) failed to comply with environmental law in relation to its advice on ammonia emissions, the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) confirmed.

This advice was important because the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) gave it to local planning authorities and farmers for guidance regarding new livestock buildings.

The planning authorities were then responsible for carrying out assessments based on this advice to ensure the new buildings took into account the environmental impacts of ammonia coming from slurry in such buildings.

The main source of ammonia in Northern Ireland comes from manure and is released as nitrogen, which can negatively impact biodiversity and human health if levels become too high.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) failed to comply with environmental law in relation to its advice on ammonia emissions from new livestock buildings. Photo: PA

DAERA updated its guidance to comply with the law after the Worcester-based OEP warned that it was preparing to take legal action over the matter.

The investigation was prompted by a complaint from a member of the public.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said he was pleased that his department’s latest guidance on the matter complies with legal and scientific requirements.

He said: “I have reviewed the Office for Environmental Protection’s (OEP) report of their investigation into my Department’s compliance with the Conservation Regulations and the Environment Order and accept the findings and the recommendations which will be considered fully.