The Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) failed to comply with law on ammonia emissions, says Office for Environmental Protection (OEP)
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This advice was important because the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) gave it to local planning authorities and farmers for guidance regarding new livestock buildings.
The planning authorities were then responsible for carrying out assessments based on this advice to ensure the new buildings took into account the environmental impacts of ammonia coming from slurry in such buildings.
The main source of ammonia in Northern Ireland comes from manure and is released as nitrogen, which can negatively impact biodiversity and human health if levels become too high.
DAERA updated its guidance to comply with the law after the Worcester-based OEP warned that it was preparing to take legal action over the matter.
The investigation was prompted by a complaint from a member of the public.
DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said he was pleased that his department’s latest guidance on the matter complies with legal and scientific requirements.
He said: “I have reviewed the Office for Environmental Protection’s (OEP) report of their investigation into my Department’s compliance with the Conservation Regulations and the Environment Order and accept the findings and the recommendations which will be considered fully.
“I am pleased that the OEP has confirmed in the report that DAERA’s current approach to providing advice, through use of the Interim Framework to assess the impacts of air pollution including ammonia, can be supported legally and scientifically.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.