‘This can never be justified’: Irish taoiseach Micheal Martin and foreign minister Simon Coveney pay tribute to IRA victims

Picture published in the News Letter of Bloody Friday

Mr Martin said the bombings were a “mindless act of terror”.

He added: “I want to express my profound sympathy today with all of their relatives and with the survivors from that devastating afternoon of violence. Together across the island, we should take a moment to remember those who lost their lives and who were brutally injured.

“It is also a time to reflect on the journey we have come on since those dark days and the importance of reconciliation as we look to the future on this island.”

Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said the anniversary should be a “day of reflection” for everyone who cares about the future of Ireland.

Mr Coveney said: “These murders can never be justified, and we must all confront the pain and suffering that they caused. For the people who were on the streets of Belfast that day, the impact and horror of what they witnessed will never fade from memory.”

He added that the Irish government stands in “solidarity” with the survivors and the victims’ families.

“Today is a significant moment for the families who lost their loved ones, and for the survivors,” he said.